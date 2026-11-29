The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) assessment has indicated that Nigeria has the capacity for a higher quota under its Maximum Sustainable Capacity (MSC).

The assessment revealed that, for 2027, the MSC is much higher than Nigeria’s current quota of 1.5 million barrels per day.

While the assessed capacity will serve as the basis for determining Nigeria’s crude oil production quota in June 2027 and the baseline for subsequent annual capacity assessments, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) and Nigeria’s Head of Delegation to OPEC, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, explained that the assessment of the MSC did not constitute a new production quota but established the capacity upon which Nigeria’s 2027 crude oil production quota allocation would be considered.

According to Lokpobiri, the assessment reflected the ongoing efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to expand Nigeria’s crude oil production capacity through policy and fiscal reforms, increased investments and improved operational efficiency.

Lokpobiri reiterated that Nigeria’s ambition remained to grow its production capacity beyond the assessed figure, stressing that the Federal Government would continue to create the enabling environment for both indigenous and international operators to increase investments and bring additional production on stream.

The minister further reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to OPEC and the Declaration of Cooperation, while emphasising the importance of ensuring that the country’s production allocation reflected its sustainable production capacity.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister, Nneamaka Chinenye Okafor, Lokpobiri added that Nigeria would continue to engage OPEC to ensure that all achievements recorded in the ongoing effort to grow production to 3 million barrels per day (mbpd) by 2030 were taken into consideration in subsequent reviews.