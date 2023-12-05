On Tuesday, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assured the Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge would be inaugurated by the second quarter of 2024.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this assurance while speaking to the press during an inspection of the project. He mentioned that upon completion, the bridge would become another iconic structure in the state, offering space for cycling and pedestrian walkways, similar to what is seen in developed nations.

The primary purpose of the bridge is to alleviate traffic congestion around the Allen-Opebi axis, providing easier access to Ojota, Maryland, Ikeja, and their surroundings.

“We are at Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge. The project was conceived over a year ago to provide an alternative route for citizens travelling to Allen-Opebi. This is part of our efforts to change economic development, traffic management, and commuting in Lagos,” the governor explained.

Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the challenging terrain of the bridge, mentioning that the contractors had to implement additional piles to ensure a solid infrastructure. He expressed satisfaction with the progress, estimating completion at around 60 to 65 per cent.

“I’m impressed with the level of work. We came here eleven months ago and are still on track with the completion. We hope to finish the entire infrastructure by next year’s second or third quarter. The bridge will have facilities for cycling and a pedestrian walkway, similar to iconic bridges in Lagos,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of proper land acquisition, the governor urged citizens to exercise caution when purchasing land, emphasizing the consequences of neglecting proper procedures. He noted signs of distress in some nearby buildings and assured that affected structures would be addressed accordingly.

“The buildings on my right are tilting. In due course, some of those buildings will be brought down. We advise citizens not to hastily build on acquired land, as the consequences of not doing the right thing will catch up with you,” Governor Sanwo-Olu cautioned.

