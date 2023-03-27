Tunbosun Ogundare

The National President of Oodua People’s Congress(Reformed group), Dare Adesope, has urged the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to engage more youths in his government, particularly in his second term of another four years from May 29.

He also advised him to create an environment that would better help many other youths to be meaningfully engaged in economic activities on their own rather than relying on the government or roaming the streets for non-existing jobs.

Adesope advised in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

According to him, the people of Lagos State including youths are expecting from Sanwo-Olu government performance that can improve their lives and wellbeings more significantly and that is why they voted for him for another four years as their governor.

“So, it will be for his administration to create a youth forum to discover their talents and areas of strength and make use of their fresh brains in both public and private space towards the realisation of greater Lagos agenda,” he said.

Adesope also asked the governor to look into the activities of personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority(LASTMA) and that of the local government chairmen to curtail their excesses.

According to him, most LASTMA personnel on roads, particularly the young officers among them, for example, are more interested in arresting motorists who flout rules at the slightest condition for purpose of imposing exorbitant fines on them rather than managing the traffic, which is their primary assignment.

Similarly, he said, most of the local government chairmen in the state are also more concerned about the collection of all manner of levies from the marketmen and women, artisans and okada riders than do what will improve their sales and businesses.

“So, the governor should look into all these areas for appropriate checks as adverse consequences of those actions on the masses are huge and killing,” he counselled.

While congratulating Sanwo-Olu and wishing him well, Adesope equally congratulated governors of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun and Kwara State, AbulRahman AbdulRazaq for their victory at the recent governorship polls in their respective states.

He said the people of Southwest and Kwara cast their votes for them as applicable with the belief that they had been tested and therefore can do more in their second term.

He said the southwest zone and Yoruba-speaking states, in general, deserve nothing less than good governance from their respective governors.