OPC most victimized organisation in Nigeria’s history ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Tuesday said the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC)

will go down in history as the most victimized socio-cultural organisation in the country, noting that the group had, since its inception in 1994, paid its dues in ensuring the progress of Nigeria’s democracy.

Iba Adams made this known in Lagos while speaking at the 2022 edition of the special “Thanksgiving service” organised by OPC, affirming that the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation had weathered the storm with various challenges from both within and outside the organization.

This was just as he pointed accusing fingers at some powerful establishments within the South-West, which he said were hell-bent on destroying the organization.

“The reason for the special Thanksgiving service holding is to express our appreciation to God because the journey had been tortuous, yet rewarding because we have moved from the unknown to the known.

“Though many of us lost our lives in the cause of the struggle, we never drifted, but continue to grow from strength to strength,” the Yoruba generalissimo said.

Adams, however, said that Nigeria had the potential, both human and material resources to be one of the great countries in the world, but lamented that the leaders drifted through continued neglect of tradition.

He posited further that OPC had distinguished itself as the only socio-cultural organization that celebrates God with the various programmes, such as the Eledumare festival, Oodua festival, among others that were designed to promote the cultural identity of the Yoruba race.

The Yoruba Generalissimo, who said continued neglect of tradition had remained the bane of Nigeria’s progress, posited that the country can only make meaningful progress by identifying with God and also promoting the core values that were inherent in Yoruba culture and traditions.

Osi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Balogun, in his remarks, reiterated the need to foster unity and peace within the ranks of the organization, insisting that OPC had come a long way as a leading organization in the South-West.

“I am sure history will be kind to the OPC as an organization that stood by the Yoruba race, fought and is still fighting the cause to ensure that the Yoruba stand above other races in Nigeria,”

Extolling the leadership traits of Iba Adams, one of the members of Aare Onakakanfo in Council, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, in his remarks, said the greatest virtue of all leaders was the courage to withstand various challenges, adding that Aare Adams had a fair share of what it meant to be the leader of the most dynamic organization in the history of Yoruba race.

Other guests present at the event include all members of the National Executive Council (NEC), National Coordinating Council (NCC), both Muslims and Christian clerics and all members of all departments.

