OPay, a leading financial services provider in Nigeria, has announced the launch of a N60 million scholarship programme for students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), as part of its commitment to youth empowerment through education.

The company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Itoro Udo, made the disclosure during a visit to the Registrar of the University, Mr Mansur Alfanla, FCIML, in his office.

According to a statement made available on the university’s website, Udo explained that the OPay Scholarship Programme is designed to ease the financial burden many students face in accessing higher education.

He noted that 20 undergraduate students of the institution will benefit from the initiative, with each recipient receiving N300,000 per academic session. The scholarship is set to run for 10 years.

He further stated that the initiative is part of OPay’s broader N1.2 billion scholarship project launched in 2024, with the University of Ilorin among 20 selected institutions across the country to benefit from the scheme.

Beyond financial support, the programme also seeks to enhance the employability and long-term success of the beneficiaries.

Udo added that OPay would meet with the Vice Chancellor, Prof Wahab Egbewole, SAN, to provide further details on the programme and ensure swift implementation for the benefit of students.

Responding, the Registrar, Mr Mansur Alfanla, commended the initiative, describing it as a welcome development that aligns with the institution’s drive to support student-focused programmes.

He thanked OPay for its commitment to the academic and personal advancement of UNILORIN students.

