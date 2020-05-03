OOUTH doctors’ begin three-day warning strike over poor welfare packages

Doctors under the auspices of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, will on Monday, begin a three -day warning strike, over poor welfare package.

The body, in a letter addressed to the Governor of the State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, dated 29th of April, 2020, signed by its President, Dr Mutiu Popoola and General Secretary, Dr Tope Osundara, said the strike became imperative because of the non-commitment of government on issues bothering on appropriate remuneration; new minimum wage; hazard allowance; entry-level and life insurance.

The doctors’ noted that the state government had failed to respond to all their agitations through many letters and calls.

They said the Association had issued a 21 and seven-day ultimatums respectively for government to attend to their yearnings, but all effort failed, hence, their decision to embark on strike.

The Association said about 200 doctors which comprise medical doctors, resident doctors and house officers under the National Association of Resident Doctors would be observing the strike.

The doctors’ said they were taken aback over the 200 per cent increase in hazard allowance from N5,000 to N15,000 for the month of April only, describing the gesture as a “charade”.

They, however, exempted their colleagues working on the COVID -19 line from the three-day warning strike.

The statement reads partly, “We are perturbed with the noncommittal response from the government despite repeated calls and letters to get their attention.

“There has been no commitment whatsoever from the government on the issue of appropriate remuneration, entry-level, new minimum wage, hazard allowance and life insurance for our members.

“Despite the Inadequate response of Ogun State Government to the Health risks confronted by our members during this COVID-19 pandemic, our members went ahead to continue their work diligently in their various departments and at the Isolation Center.

“We were taken aback by the arbitrary change in only hazard allowance to be given as COVID – 19 Special Hazard Allowance to all health workers. The 200% increase in Hazard allowance is just an increase from N5000 to N15,000 for just the month of April.

“We are in quandary about how the government will put up a charade without giving attention to what our concerns and the real issues are.

“It is also unsettling to know that our members are without a Life Insurance or a Tax Rebate as seen with the Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Government and Health Professional Associations and Unions Resolutions.”

