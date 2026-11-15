OOU undergraduate wins brand-new car in MTN Pulse Campus Invasion

A 300-level Philosophy student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Tobiloba Fadunmila, has emerged winner of a brand-new 2026 Toyota Starlet in the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion initiative.

Fadunmila clinched the grand prize at the grand finale of the week-long campus initiative organised by the telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria, at the university on Friday.

The programme attracted a large turnout of students.

The initiative, tagged MTN Pulse Campus Invasion, is part of the company’s commitment to youth empowerment, skills development and entrepreneurship, as well as rewarding young Nigerians across tertiary institutions.

The grand finale witnessed the presentation of various prizes to participating students, including laptops, microwave ovens, washing machines and refrigerators, while Fadunmila emerged as the star winner of the brand-new vehicle.

Speaking at the event, the Senior Manager, Youth and Teens Segment at MTN Nigeria, Mr Temilolu Salako, said the initiative was designed to recognise, empower and reward young people while providing them with opportunities to develop skills relevant to the modern economy.

Salako explained that the programme went beyond entertainment and prize giveaways, noting that it was also structured to equip students with practical skills that could improve their personal development and economic prospects.

He said the initiative featured training in content creation and social media influencing, while providing student entrepreneurs with platforms to showcase their businesses, promote their products and attract wider patronage.

Salako said MTN recognised the importance of investing in young people, particularly in the digital economy, where creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship were increasingly critical to economic advancement.

He added that the initiative was also aimed at building meaningful connections with young Nigerians and supporting their aspirations through opportunities that could positively shape their future.

Speaking after receiving the grand prize, Fadunmila expressed excitement and appreciation to MTN Nigeria, describing the opportunity to own a brand-new car as unexpected and an unforgettable experience.