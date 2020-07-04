OOU lecturer died of pneumonia, not COVID-19 complications ― FMC

The authorities of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, has said that a lecturer at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Professor Alaba Adenuga, died of features of lobar pneumonia and not COVID-19 complications.

Information making the rounds had it that the deceased, who was the immediate past Dean of the Faculty of Education in the institution, visited the hospital as an out-patient on Thursday, and later died on Friday.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Segun Orisajo, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, had it that the late lecturer was not a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Orisajo said, “The Professor that died in our facility had features of Lobar Pneumonia. COVID-19 was only suspected. He was not a confirmed case of COVID-19.”

The lecturer was reported to be the first Professor of Personnel Psychology and a prominent son of Ijebuland.

He was until his death the Chairman of the University Security Council and the President of OOU Senior Staff Club.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Politicians Jittery As COVID-19 Deaths Spread •PDP, APC Tighten Access To Offices •Aged Lawyers, Judges Worried Too

SENIOR government officials and party chieftains are running helter-skelter to avoid being hit with COVID-19 spiraling infection and disconnecting from their political base, a Saturday Tribune survey has shown… Read Full Story

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 454 New Cases, Total Now 27,564

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 454 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,564… Read Full Story

Buni-Led APC Caretaker Committee On Nationwide Consultation, Not Reconciliation ― Tinubu

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday in Lagos, said there are no differences that needed reconciliation in the party, maintaining that what APC Caretaker Committee headed by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, was undertaking across the country currently… Read Full Story

How Hushpuppi Plotted To Steal $124m From Premiership Club — US Govt

ARRESTED fraudster, Ramoni Olorunwa Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, on Friday, appeared in a United States court to face criminal charges, including plotting to defraud an English Premier League club to the tune of $124 million, the US Justice Department announced… Read Full Story

Why Ogunde’s Film Village Went Into Extinction —Kola Oyewo

An Associate professor in Theatre Arts, Dr. Kola Oyewo is a Nigerian actor, dramatist, and scholar and was born some 74 years ago at Oba Ile, a town in Osun State. The veteran actor shared with FEMI OGUNTAYO in this interview, his experience as an old student as well as how the film village created by the late chief Ogunde… Read Full Story

‘My Wife Slapped Me, Poured Hot Water On Me ‘Cos I Told Our Daughter To Stop Bleaching, Wearing Trousers’

“She refused that I have a say in the home. She fights me for correcting our eldest daughter who is bleaching her skin and wearing trousers. She once slapped me for beating our fourth child and at another time poured hot water on me during a scuffle… Read Full Story

Organ Harvesting Industry Booms In Lagos As Probe Deepens

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives doubled down on its probe of alleged human organ harvesting business in Nigeria and the movement of the harvested organs abroad. Officials of government were quizzed, with a promise to invite another top official, the Comptroller General of Customs, for further questioning… Read Full Story