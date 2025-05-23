Ooni’s Wife, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi celebrates 15 years of fashion and lifestyle

Her Royal Majesty, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, wife of the Ooni of Ife, is celebrating a remarkable milestone: 15 years of pioneering African fashion through her flagship initiative, Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL). Launched in 2011, AFWL has grown into one of the most influential platforms spotlighting African designers and textiles on the global stage.

AFWL has showcased over 1,000 designers and artisans, providing them with international exposure and opportunities. The platform has also expanded to include Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and Africa Fashion Week Brazil, further promoting African fashion worldwide. Beyond the runway, Queen Ronke has initiated educational programs in collaboration with institutions like the University of Northampton, Henley Business School, and Parsons School of Design, aiming to empower emerging talents in the fashion industry.

In addition to her fashion endeavors, Olori Ronke is deeply committed to cultural preservation and women’s empowerment. She founded the Adire Oodua Textile Training Hub in Ile-Ife, which trains women and youth in traditional textile-making techniques, promoting sustainable livelihoods. Her cultural projects, such as the Queen Moremi the Musical and the Queen Moremi Ajasoro Leadership Program, celebrate Yoruba heritage and inspire leadership among young women.

Reflecting on the 15-year journey, Queen Ronke stated, “We believed in our heritage when no one else would.” Her unwavering dedication has not only elevated African fashion but also fostered a global appreciation for the continent’s rich cultural tapestry.

As AFWL marks this significant anniversary, it stands as a testament to Olori Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi’s vision and commitment to showcasing the beauty and diversity of African fashion to the world.

