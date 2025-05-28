Ooni supports ICIR with land donation to promote Yoruba tradition

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has donated three acres of land to the International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) for the construction of the World Ifa Temple.

The donation aims to promote the council’s activities and establish the largest pilgrimage site for Yoruba traditional worshippers worldwide.

This was revealed on Wednesday in an appreciation letter from the ICIR, signed by its President, Dr. Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

ICIR, with its headquarters at Oke-Itase, Ile Ife, Osun State, had recently requested the land for the purpose of constructing what the organization described as the “Largest World Ifa Temple” in Ile Ife.

According to the letter, the three acres of land, which are currently being cleared by bulldozers, are located around the Stadium Area, Route 7, Ile Ife, Osun State.

Fakayode said the monarch’s gesture demonstrates his deep love for Yoruba tradition, culture, and spirituality.

“On behalf of the Council of Araba and Oluwo, under the chairmanship of His Eminence, Owolabi Awodotun Aworeni, the Araba/Olu-Isese Agbaye, and all practitioners of Ifa and Orisa worldwide, we thank His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, for this noble and historic gesture.

“With this step, the Ooni’s commitment to preserving and promoting Oduduwa’s cultural heritage and spirituality is clear for all to see.

“This project is set to become the largest World Ifa Temple globally and will serve as a major pilgrimage site for practitioners of Oduduwa’s spirituality around the world,” he declared.

