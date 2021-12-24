Ooni still in love with Naomi, has packaged Christmas gifts for her ―Spokesperson

Despite the news that the wife of Ooni of Ife, Naomi Adeyeye, has parted ways with the Ooni, the palace of the monarch on Thursday restated that, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is still in love with his queen, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola saying, he even had a special gift for her in this mood of Christmas celebration.

“Even by this time yesterday (Wednesday), Kabiyesi was still packaging a special gift for her.”

Palace spokesman, Chief Moses Olafare, who made this known in an interview, maintained that he was aware that Kabiyesi put together special gifts for her for Christmas.

“If he is not in love with her, he cannot be doing that, only to wake up the following morning to hear from the public that she is no longer in the relationship.

“The Christmas gift has been delivered to her already.

“Moreso, separation is a two-way affair. It is not something that is announced by one party.

“The announcement of separation is subject to an agreement by both parties, so, to that extent, the palace is not aware of such separation because we all went to bed last night having the king and queen being together

“So, if by this morning, the queen went to her social media to write that she is no longer in marriage with Ooni, we will look into it to see whether or not the Instagram page truly belongs to her and to know the reason behind it.

“But as of today, this moment, the palace is not aware of the separation.

“Marriage is a private affair. No matter how prominent the personalities involved, it is a private affair.

“We will dig deeper and know what happened. But as I said, all of us just woke up to see read about the separation on social media.”

It will be recalled that, earlier, Prophetess Silekunola, in a statement posted on her verified Instagram handle @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi on Thursday morning, said she should no longer be addressed as the Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people.

She said: “Let it be known that this decision to move on did not come because his majesty is married to another queen.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!