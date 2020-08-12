Ooni, Oguntade, others for public presentation of book on arbitration

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Justice George Oguntade, the President, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Francis Xavier, the President-Elect of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Olumide Akpata and Mrs Funke Adekoya (SAN), are among the dignitaries expected at the public presentation of a book titled: ‘International Commercial Arbitration Law & Practice: The Practitioner’s Perspective’.

A Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN) is expected to chair the occasion which is being organized in line with COVID -19 protocols as most invitees have been requested to participate virtually with only few individuals expected for the physical participation.

The public presentation, which will come up on Thursday, August 20, 2020 by 11 am, will also have the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Oyo State, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo as one of the guests.

The author of the book, Mr Tolu Aderemi, a partner at Perchstone & Graeys, said that the book is a compendium of scholarly chapters, which concentrates on contemporary topics, adding that it will deepen the practice of arbitration at a junior, middle and senior levels.

Aderemi explained that the book focuses on topics that are unlikely to be contained in one single text stressing that it is, therefore, a Practitioner’s guide from very eminently qualified and senior Arbitration practitioners such as Kamal Shah (UK), Funke Adekoya SAN, Tunde Ajibade SAN, Doyin Rhodes-Vivour SAN, Hon. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, Tunde Fagbohunlu SAN, Osaro Eghobamien SAN, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde SAN, Bode Olanipekun SAN, Tunde Busari SAN, Ikponwosa Omigie (Company Secretary, NAPIMS), Prof Alero Akeredolu, Funmi Roberts and Prof Olawuyi.

He added that a Justice of the Supreme Court, Hon Justice Olu Ariwoola JSC and the global President, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), Francis Xavier both wrote the Foreword (from the Bar and the Bench) to the book.

