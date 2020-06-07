Ooni of Ife’s grandmother dies at 103

The maternal grandmother of Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Madam Comfort Faramobi Ajoke Olasoji Soji-Opa is dead.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the director of media and public affairs to Ooni, Comrade Moses Olafare, which was forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune in Osogbo on Sunday.

The statement reads “born in 1907 to Chief & Mrs Aina Akinyemi of the Ajigbayin Compound of Ile-Ife, ‘Mama Agba’ as fondly called passed on at her residence in Ile-Ife on Saturday night at the ripe age of 103 years.”

“The industrious old woman during her lifetime was a prominent trader who majored in foodstuffs at Oja Itaakogun, Oja Titun and other markets in Ile-Ife and environs during her active days. Her uprightness and goodness as a genuine family woman and disciplined Christian earned her the enviable position of Iyaale-Opa(Matriarch of Opa’s Compound) and Alatunse of Ethiopian Church, Ile-Ife through which she meritoriously served her creator and humanity.”

“Mama would be greatly missed by all, especially her immediate family, relatives, members of Opa’ Compound(Ile Opa) members of the church, the market women all of whom she devoted her whole life to in-service till she took her last breath last night.”

Survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the late Ooni Ogunwusi’s grandmother is scheduled to be buried on Saturday, 13th June 2020 at her residence in Ile-Ife.

