Ooni of Ife reaffirms Okun, Kwara’s connection to Yoruba dynasty

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ọjájá II, has emphasised that the people of Okun in Kogi State and Kwara are part of the Yoruba dynasty.

He urged them to always remember their ancestral roots in Ile-Ife, the cradle of the Yoruba race.

The Ooni of Ife, speaking during a historic visit to Mopa in Kogi State, in honour of the Elulu of Mopa and Chairman of the Mopamuro Local Government Traditional Council, Oba Muyiwa Ibeun, on his first anniversary on the throne over the weekend, the Ooni pointed out that the boundaries separating them from their kinsmen in the southwest are artificial. He reiterated that they should recognise their deep connection to Ile-Ife, the ancestral home of the Yoruba people.

“‘Okun’ means strength in the Yoruba language. Wherever the people of Okun are found in the world, they exhibit strength in everything they do. Those who still reside in Ile-Ife demonstrate their strength through farming and hunting, proving that they are truly part and parcel of the Yoruba, just like the people of Oyo.

“I appeal to you all to continue to see yourselves as part of the Yoruba dynasty, irrespective of the fact that geographical maps classify you as part of the north.”

The Ooni of Ife emphasised the longstanding affinity between Okun people and Ile-Ife, reminding them that their forefathers relocated from Ile-Ife to their present location in Kogi State during the visit.

He used the occasion to eulogise the Obaro of Kabba and Chairman of the Okun Area Traditional Council, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, for his efforts in uniting the people of the region. He acknowledged the Obaro’s frequent visits to his palace in Ile-Ife, where he persistently urged him to visit the Okun people—a request that finally materialised.

The Ooni further noted that Oba Owoniyi’s concerns about the development of the region, particularly the establishment of a tertiary institution in Okunland, were recurring topics in their discussions whenever he visited.

He mentioned that he had previously attempted to visit the Obaro on two occasions but was unable to do so due to circumstances beyond his control. He expressed his joy at finally meeting the Okun people at the historic point of ‘Imopapo’, now known as Mopa community.

This visit highlights the cultural and historical ties between the Yoruba kingdom and the Okun people.

The Ooni of Ife’s visit to Mopa, the heart of Okun land, underscores the importance of preserving and promoting cultural heritage. By acknowledging their shared ancestry and traditions, he aims to foster greater unity and cooperation among the people of Okun, Kwara, and the broader Yoruba kingdom.

This visit marks a significant moment in the history of Mopa and the Okun region, reinforcing their connection to the Yoruba dynasty. The Ooni’s presence is expected to facilitate cultural exchange and understanding, ultimately contributing to the development and progress of the region.

The Ooni’s remarks serve as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage shared by the people of Okun, Kwara, and the Yoruba kingdom, emphasising the need for continued collaboration and mutual respect.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a leadership award to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, and the commissioning of a mannequin within the palace of the Elulu of Mopa.

