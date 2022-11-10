Ooni of Ife, Etsu Nupe, others to unveil Digital Space Capital new board

His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi; His Royal Highness, The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji (DR) Yahaya Abubakar and others are set to unveil Digital Space Capital New Management Board at Quantum Leap 3 in Lagos.

Digital Space Capital Limited (DSC) is a financial services company that provides digitalized and secure financial solutions for Nigerians will be unveiling its new corporate governance structure

Speaking on the company’s appointment of new chairman, The Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Olubukola Abitoye said it is in line with the company vision of working with individuals of values.

The CEO added that it is in accordance with the company’s vision to have a nationalistic outlook.

She, therefore, described the new board members as individuals who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of their chosen career and the Country at Large.

While touching on other issues, Abitoye noted that the company’s records of achievements for the Past financial year and its plans for the future will be rolled out.

The appointment of Etsu of Nupe as its new Chairman is in line with the company vision of working with individuals of values and also in line with the company’s vision to have a nationalistic outlook.

“The new board members as individuals who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of their chosen career and the country at large.

“The event which will see the company roll out its records of achievements for the Past financial year and its plans for the future will also witness the grand unveiling of its new Management Board under the leadership of His Royal Highness Alhaji (DR) Yahaya Abubakar CFR The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers,” she stated.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE