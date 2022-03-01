Ooni of Ife, Alaafin of Oyo meet Aregbesola over feud with Tinubu

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, have waded into the feud between the National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The monarchs met behind closed doors on Tuesday at a Guest House owned by Alaafin of Oyo in Onireke, Ibadan North West local government.

The meeting which lasted for several hours had Aregbesola in attendance.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the traditional rulers decided to broker peace between the two prominent leaders in the interest of the Yoruba race.

It was gathered that Tuesday’s meeting with Aregbesola was the first reconciliatory move as the traditional rulers have agreed to meet with Tinubu at a later date.

Aregbesola, at the end of the meeting, declined comment on the outcome of the meeting.

However, one of his aides who preferred anonymity said the meeting was a huge success.

He said with the intervention of prominent Yoruba traditional rulers, the two leaders would sheathe swords in the interest of the Yoruba race.

According to him, “some political jobbers are feasting on the feud between my boss and Asiwaju but they have forgotten that nothing lasts forever.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.