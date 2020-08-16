Ooni installs as BSTAN group chairman, calls for proper housing plan

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has emerged a lifetime chairman of BSTAN Group; a housing firm based in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking at the induction ceremony held at the Ooni’s palace, in Osun State, the monarch promised to join forces with the group to fortify as well as turnaround Ile-Ife and the entire South West with proper housing plan.

Ogunwusi noted the irregularities in building construction in certain parts of the town and the country at large was one of the reasons he associated with the group to give the ancient city a facelift.

While receiving the organisation’s stakeholders under the leadership of the Group Managing Director of the group, Dr Becky Olubukola, the Ooni called on all concerned stakeholders in the housing sector to work hard towards ensuring proper housing plan in the country.

“When you look at some parts of the country, you’ll realise that most houses are built without proper planning which made adequate spacing needed for peaceful coexistence difficult.

“With this organisation, I am confident that houses will be manufactured in a proper way that it is being done globally. I am aware of the company’s ability to perform optimally and I can assure everyone that the group will bring about an outstanding development in our dear state and country at large,” he said.

Olubukola, however, expressed the firm’s ability to build modern houses at relatively low cost, urging the public collaborate with the group to contribute to the growth of the country’s housing sector.

“Our target is to build 500,000 modern and well planned houses across the South West. We are starting with Osun State, precisely from Ile-Ife. The project will serve as a signpost to what the group has achieved and also provide housing for the people in the South West.

According to her, in the last 12 years, the group has provided over 25, 000 houses in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and other cities of the country, just as she noted that, the group is currently building about 12, 000 projects across the country.

She said: “Leaving everything to the Federal Government alone may not work; we believe every state government and the private sector are in the business of nation building. Housing development is a stimulant to economic and nation building. As an affordable housing advocate, if we provide a home for a family, we have solved 50 per cent of the problem of that family.”

Olubukola stressed that housing development must be taken seriously by both state and federal governments.

Nollywood actors, Funsho Adeolu, Jaiye Kuti, Ayo Adesanya and Muyideen Oladapo, who are ambassadors of the group, expressed their delight as well as noted that Ooni’s emergence would be a positive development that will impact the nation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Plan To Destabilise Nigeria Is Real — SSS

THE State Security Service (SSS), on Friday, insisted that there were plans by some unnamed notable personalities in the country to subvert the nation. In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanaya, the service pointed out that part of the orchestrations of the plotters was to engage in divisive acts as well as use inciting statements to pit one group against another in the country…

More Heads To Roll In UNILAG •Babalakin, Ogundipe Trade Words, Resumption In Jeopardy

MORE top officials of the embattled University of Lagos (UNILAG) are to be axed for alleged financial recklessness and mismanagement which consumed the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe on Wednesday, the Governing Council, disclosed on Friday…

INEC Seeks Stakeholders Collaboration In Instituting Electoral Transparency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged stakeholders in the electoral process to join the commission in deepening the use of technology and instituting a regime of transparency in electoral process. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, represented by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the call at a virtual…

How Bandits, Terrorists, Other Criminals Get Their Weapons —Retired Col. Majoyeogbe, Ex-Commandant, Army Intelligence School

Colonel Olanipekun Majoyeogbe retired from the Nigerian Army after holding various posts, including Commandant, Nigerian Army Intelligence School and Commandant, SSS Training School. In this interview by SUYI AYODELE, the graduate of English from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, speaks on various issues bordering on the Nigerian security situation…

National Assembly Acting Clerk Advocates E-Parliament

Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Olatunde Amos Ojo, has again restated his determination to transform the National Assembly “for better deliveries of constitutional responsibilities that is of international standard in lawmaking, representation and oversight…”