Ooni extols virtues of UI faculty of arts’ first indigenous female dean during burial

As the remains of the first indigenous female Dean Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Professor Grace Aduke Adebayo laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Friday, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has described the academic guru as a worthy pilgrim, who lived a fulfilled life spent in the service of God and humanity.

The monarch who was represented made the compliment while commenting on the virtues of the deceased, affirming that she was a woman of impeccable characteristics with outstanding pedigrees.

In his sermon at the All Souls Church, Bodija, Ibadan where the programme was conducted, the officiating priest, Venerable E.B.O Obaweiya spoke on the need for Christians to prepare for death, describing it as a transformation of a mortal body to an immortal body.

“Death is a must, and every mortal being must prepare for it without any fear,” said Obawaya.

While reading from 1st Corinthians Chapter 15, he said that death is a certainty and the ultimate end for all mortals, and has no victory over the souls of those who died in Christ.





While eulogizing the exemplary Christian life of the late professor, the cleric, urged the Lere Adebayo family to be consoled as God knows all and prayed that the soul of the erudite scholar rests peacefully.

Commenting on her deceased mother, her firstborn, Chief Adebayo Olawale Babatunde, extolled the virtue of his mother, saying she died in Christ as she did not waiver in the service of God till her last minutes.

The ceremony was graced by many personalities including the Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs in Osun, Hon Segun Olanibi; former Chairman Atakumosa East LGA of Osun Hon Kujembola, and Chairman, Ilesa West LGA, Hon Lanre Balogun and friends and family members from Iperindo, and Erin Oke amongst others.

Professor Chief Mrs Grace Aduke Adebayo was born on April 21, 1950, and passed away on August 21, 2022. She was 72 years old and is survived by 4 children, and grandchildren