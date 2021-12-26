Ooni, Alaafin, Alake, lauded over support towards staging of 1st World Yoruba Carnival

Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo Dosunmu, Okukenu IV; and other notable Yoruba monarchs have been commended by the Central Planning Committee (CPC) of the 1st World Yoruba Carnival of Arts and Culture, saying it was gratified by the invaluable support the body had received from them to ensure the success of the gathering of all Yoruba in the motherland to celebrate the race.

The historic event, which was earlier scheduled to hold in February next year in Ile- Ife, Osun State, is now to hold between April and May, giving the “widening magnitude of the program and the need to provide ample time to the Yoruba Diaspora globally to fully mobilise for meaningful participation in this historic reunion.”

The planning committee gave the commendation in a release signed by its director, Prof Ademola Araoye, copy of which was made available to newsmen, even as it also acknowledged the support from governors of South-West as well as community leaders, influencers and opinion molders, among Yoruba communities in Kwara, Kogi, Edo and Delta states to the cause of the reinvigoration of the racial bond of the Yoruba globally.

“The Central Planning Committee of the 1st World Yoruba Carnival of Arts and Culture is gratified by the invaluable support the Committee has received from the highest echelons of Yoruba traditional firmament to ensure the success of the gathering of all Yoruba in the motherland to celebrate the race, as well as the resilience of the Yoruba culture on the ascent globally.

“The weight of this support is demonstrated in the immeasurable commitment of the Onirisha, Ooni Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba LamIdi Adeyemi, Oba Gbadebo Dosunmu, Okukenu IV Alake of Egbaland among notable traditional monarchs.

“The support to the cause of the reinvigoration of the racial bond of the Yoruba globally has also been greatly enhanced by the unwavering commitment of all the Executive Governors of the South Western states with whom we have been in constant interaction as the preparations for the celebration have evolved.

“In this connection, the Committee wishes to put on record the indefatigable role of community leaders, influencers and opinion molders among Yoruba communities in Kwara, Kogi, Edo and Delta states,” Prof Araoye said.

Meanwhile, the Central Planning Committee (CPC) of the 1st World Yoruba Carnival of Arts and Culture said it is scheduled to meet early in the new year to deliberate on the comprehensive programme of the 2022 Carnival, holding in Nigeria between April and May.

Director of the historic celebration, Prof Ademola Araoye, made this known in a release made available to newsmen in Lagos at the weekend, saying that the Committee would converge at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State in a week long retreat, adding that a communique would be issued at the end of the retreat.

“The Central Planning Committee of the 1st World Yoruba Carnival of Arts and Culture would converge at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, in a week long retreat in the New Year to deliberate on the comprehensive program of the 2022 Carnival. A communique would be issued at the end of the retreat,” he said.

