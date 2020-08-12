Onyeama tests negative for COVID-19, resumes official duties

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested negative for COVID-19 and has resumed his official duties.

He tested positive to the COVID-19 on July 19.

The Minister disclosed this via his twitter handle @GeoffeyOnyeama, on Wednesday, expressing appreciation to his medical team, family, friends, colleagues, among others.

Onyeama tweeted: “By the special grace of God, my latest COVID-19 test result came back negative after three weeks isolation.

“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers.

“Who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 19, the Onyeama had been in isolation for three weeks until his result came back negative.

(NAN)

