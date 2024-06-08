The Onpetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran Lagbami Osekun III, who doubles as the chairman of Ogbomoso South Local Government Traditional Council, clocked 25 years on the throne of his forebears on June 1, 2024, having ascended the throne on June 1, 1999. The Onpetu of Ijeru is not only an oba but also the head of the Oluoje lineage worldwide. Lineage in Yorubaland is called iran, that is, race. Bona fide Yoruba people, especially of Oyo stock, are identified by their lineages. Those who do not have oriki or orile adopted that of paternal or maternal lines for easy identification. Each lineage has a code of identification known as orile and lineage poetry called oriki. Through orile and oriki, each lineage preserves its separate identity, history, origin, culture and tradition. In the case of the Oluoje lineage, their orile is Aro, and part of their lineage poetry reads thus: “Omopaja fun lawo je, ela moko n ko gbodo je eye Ega, Omoosonu Ile o gbalo, emi ko ni se alo fun eniti ko feran mi, Omobunibuni, a bi ebu wontiwonti, Omo aroti we biojo.” As a prominent traditional ruler in Yorubaland, the Onpetu of Ijeru is unarguably one of the five obas with Oduduwa-sanctioned beaded crowns in Oyo State. Aside from these obas, namely, Alaafin, Olugbon, Aresa ,Olukoyi and Onpetu, all others wearing beaded crowns are either children, messengers or those who enjoy government’s magnanimity.

Due to his prominent position, he and his descendants played significant roles in the history of Yoruba nation right from Ile-Ife where he originated. At Ile-Ife, Onpetu was the monarch of Ido, a semi-autonomous quarter. As the Onpetu, he was the custodian of the Ade Are, that is, Are Crown, a very significant insignia put on by the Ooni once in a year at Olojo festival. Besides, he and his co-monarchs like the Alaafin, Olugbon, Aresa and Olukoyi were responsible for the defence of the territorial integrity of Ile-Ife in the ancient times. Onpetu later emigrated from Ile-Ife following the pattern in vogue at the time when Oduduwa princes emigrated to found their own kingdoms where they could exercise political power independent of Ife. After he left Ife, many groups at Ido followed suit and many of these were responsible for the foundation of many Ido towns spreading across Yorubaland with the bulk in Oyo, Osun and Ekiti. The Arole Onpetu still exists in Ile-Ife up to this day. He is the Olojudo of Ido, Ile-Ife. Oje, which he established as his town and seat of power, played significant roles in Oyo Empire. Although not a provincial capital like Igbon, Iresa, ikoyi and Iwo, Oje Ile played a vital role as a supporting town to the empire. It, in this regard, provided the bulk of soldiers in the empire’s military formation. Besides, it was from Oje, as its name connotes, that the knowledge of brass making spread to many areas in Yorubaland. It was recorded that there were about 200 brass smith factories in the town. In addition to this, during trouble time in Oyo Empire and after the destruction of Oyo Ile, the capital of the empire, by Ilorin forces in 1835, Onpetu, among other monarchs, congregated in Ogbomoso upon the orders of the Olugbon of Igbon who was next in rank to the Alaafin, to join forces to safeguard the territorial integrity of the remnants of the declining empire.

A congregation of about 143 towns and villages in Ogbomoso from adjoining towns and villages spread across today’s Osun, Oyo and Kwara states which some erroneously tagged refugee helped in safeguarding not only the territorial integrity of Oyo empire but these towns and villages and Ogbomoso, the centre of congregation. Though the role of Ogbomoso has been downplayed by historians in the turbulent period in Yorubaland from 1789 to 1893, the congregation complemented the efforts of Ibadan in sustaining the power of the Alaafin over Yorubaland at the period during Jalumi and Osogbo wars as well as Ekiti Parapo independence war. In addition to this, during the Owu war, beginning in 1823, Oluoje warriors from Oje Ile and Ijeru were sent by Onpetu to join Oyo forces to support allies like Ife and Ijebu to fight Owu to submission. Many Oje Ile forces did not return home but joined allies to pursue Egba allies of Owu to Ibadan and were instrumental in seizing Ibadan from Egba and later Ife and turned the town to an Oyo town. Oluoje warriors like Delesolu, Lajubutan and Babalola and among others played prominent roles in the early history of Ibadan post 1830. Delesolu especially settled at Oje Ibadan and established a market there in memory of the market at Oje Ile or in remembrance of his homesteads. He was a leading Ibadan stalwart during Oluyole era as Bale of Ibadan. Babalola, the father of Bale Fijabi, whom history recorded as the first Ibadan born Bale had been prominent since the period of Oluyedun through Oluyole’s era. Lajubutan was another Onpetu’s warrior-son who made his mark in Ibadan during Oluyole era. However, he was among the few who could challenge Basorun Oluyole’s high-handedness. He, Akinluyi and a few others during Osogbo war of 1840, plotted against Oluyole, having defeated Ilorin without Oluyole’’s input. This came to the notice of Oluyole through his mole. Lajubu had to flee to Ijaye for dear life but and joined the forces with Are Kurumi of Ijaye. Oluyole later lured him back to Ibadan where he successfully eliminated him to further consolidate his hold on the town. For the efforts of warriors like Lajubu, Abayomi of Iresa and others, Oluyole would have been successful in retaining the kingship of Ibadan in his family. There is no doubt that Onpetu Sunday Oladapo Oyediran Lagbami Osekun III is aware of the place of Onpetu in Yoruba history as the Oba is doing everything to protect and promote the legacy of the Oluoje lineage as well as its prime position as recorded by history.

His period as Onpetu has witnessed tremendous upgrading of Oluoje throne and lineage through the production of Tokuloje, the history of Oluoje lineage in Yorubaland. The book chronicles the exploits of Oluoje lineage right from Ile-Ife to the present time. He has equally sustained the age-long Odoje Festival, a yearly festival like Osun Osogbo where the goddess of Oje River, as well as the ancestors of the Oje people, is venerated. This festival afforded Oluoje sons and daughters, wherever they may be, an ample opportunity to relate with one another and know their homesteads from where they migrated far and near. In the last 25 years of his reign, his domain, which covers Ogbomoso South Local Government and part of Ogo-Oluwa Local Government, has witnessed tremendous transformation. The domain has also witnessed peace, tranquility and progress. He has equally maintained and sustained the prime position of the Onpetu as a leading Oba in Yorubaland, irrespective of what modernity and whims and caprices of politicians have turned traditional institution into. Here is wishing Oba Oyediran more years in the service of his motherland.

Adewuyi Adegbite writes via [email protected].

