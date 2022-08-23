Onoja resumes as new Director-General of NCF

In the spirit of restructuring and scaling up more years of excellence and impact, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has appointed Dr Joseph Daniel Onoja as the new Director General of the Foundation effective August 21, 2022.

Following the announced imminent departure of Dr MuhtariAminu-Kano, Dr Onoja takes over the helm of affairs of the organisation to continue the great work of fostering the vision of a Nigeria where people prosper while living in harmony with nature.

Dr Onoja has been with the Foundation since 2015 as the Director of Technical Programmes where he oversaw the implementation of projects and other activities across the country with an operation income more than half a billion naira from donors globally. Also, he has acted as the DG for a brief period in 2018.

According to a statement signed by its president, Chief Ede Dafinone, Onoja has worked closely with Dr Aminu-Kano in the last four years which would ensure a smooth progress of implementation of plans, especially the newly developed Strategic Action Plan (SAP).

Onoja holds a PhD in Conservation Biology from the A.P. Leventis Ornithological Research Institute of the University of Jos, Plateau State where he researched the extent and impact of human activities on birds and large mammals in Yankari Game Reserve Bauchi, Nigeria.

From 2009 to 2015, he served as a Research Associate with the A.P. Leventis Ornithological Research Institute and was involved in design and implementation of conservation-based research.

He equally supervised the implementation and completion of the Global Environment Facility – Small Grant Programme (GEF/SGP) to promote rural participation in environmental protection through empowerment.

In 2013, Dr Onoja was awarded the Chief S.L. Edu Research Grant out of numerous, keenly contested applications received and thus, began his association with NCF. He was invited to the University of St Andrews, Fife, Scotland as a Visiting Scholar in 2013 and 2015.

Dr Onoja has attended various scientific conferences, workshops and international meetings both locally and internationally. He’s seen as a go-to guy who can be turned to for expert knowledge, advice, or reliable performance, especially in a crucial situation. He easily motivates and guides young conservationists and associates.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..





5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…