IT was a moment of shared joy when the crème-de-la-crème of the nation’s transportation experts under the aegis of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Nigeria, surrounded one of their one, CILT Nigeria immediate past National President, Ibrahim Jibril during his inauguration as International Vice President and Chairman of CILT, Africa in Kigali, Rwanda.

On ground to identify with and to cheer Jibril at the inauguration which took place at the CILT 2023 African Forum were the incumbent CILT President, Mrs. Mfom Usoro, former Vice President, Capt. Anthony Onoharigho Ph.D, CILT executives; among other notable Nigerians.

Capt. Onoharigho who described Ibrahim Jibril as an exceptional leader and accomplished transportant, said his emergence as the International Vice President and Chairman of CILT Africa, is an image booster for CILT Nigeria, noting that the world and Africa at large stand to benefit immensely from Jibril’s vast knowledge in logistics and transport, and also from his leadership capacity.

He said, “We are happy that Ibrahim Jibril emerged as CILT International Vice President and Chairman of CILT Africa, respectively. Give it to him when you talk about logistics and transport, he is a technocrat and when you talk of professionalism and even of leadership question, you can’t take any from him, he has the capacity.”