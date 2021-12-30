Only zoning will guarantee unity, peaceful election in Ebonyi ― Egwu

Senator representing Ebonyi North zone in the Senate and first civilian governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Sam Egwu, has noted that only zoning in the state will guarantee peaceful election in the 2023 general elections.

Egwu, who is a former Minister of Education stated this in his country home, Umuebe, Ohaukwu local government area of the state during a Christmas party he organized for members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from his senatorial district.

He then maintained that PDP is anchored on justice and fairness and appealed to members to follow an already existing procedure to enable each group to know its turn.

He added that any deviation from the usually zoning formula would jeopardize the system and cause a situation where Abakaliki Zone (North and Central) with their numerical strength would begin to produce governors at will.

“PDP is where everybody is recognized both big and the small ones, no one oppresses the other and this is why Ebonyi remains PDP State,” he said.

“From that period till the last general election, PDP had won every seat starting from Local Government Areas to the Federal Level,” he explained.

“it is on this arrangement that Chief Elechi emerged from Ebonyi Central Zone, thereafter, we advocated for the South but some people kicked against it on the ground that the people of the South will suppress us but we insisted because we believe in equity and coupled with the fact that coming together of some persons who were maltreated at Enugu and Anambra States and those who have a similar experience under Abia State is divine.

“So since the principle had gone round, the power should go back from where it started in order to maintain the trend.

“Ebonyi North Zone has waited for sixteen years and therefore the people are to produce the next governor, I have shared the same view before now and I supported by Chief Elechi and I am sure that the present government will also do the same because anything contrary will not be ideal for the state.

“Go and mark my word, anything contrary will result to a situation where the governorship will be between the North and the Central Zones, which will not augur well, that is why I am appealing that the right thing should be done, justice, fairness and equity.

“Ebonyi North zone, let us support PDP because it is our party and by the grace of God, in 2023, Izzi man will become the next governor of Ebonyi State,” he said.

Egwu also distributed hundreds of tricycles, deep freezers, generating sets, sewing machines, rice, cows and others to members of his senatorial district.

