Only transparency can lead APC to victory in Anambra guber election ― Okonkwo

An aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Reverend Godwin Okonkwo, has said that only transparency during the primaries can lead the party to victory.

He also said he would guarantee the party’s victory if he is given the party ticket.

Okonkwo stated this during a stakeholders meeting he held with APC supporters in Awka on Wednesday.

According to Okonkwo, “Once I get the ticket, I will mobilise forces to put APC in Anambra government house”.

He said his consultation with the 326 wards and 21 local government areas of the state had given him overwhelming motivation to deploy all necessary machinery to Anambra State for the APC.

According to him, the record he had created as a man of God, a philanthropist and administrator for decades could not be equalled by any other governorship aspirant in the state, adding that APC campaign for the November 6 election in Anambra State would be taken to another level if allowed to emerge as candidate.

Reverend Okonkwo, who is a former Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), added that he had also made the same promise during his declaration to the party in Awka, last week.

”I will never engage in name-calling and will not spend time sulking, but I will be busy discussing issues with voters in Anambra’s 326 wards, Communities and local government areas that I will personally visit,” he assured.

“I can tell you, APC is ready and willing to end the sufferings of Ndi-Anambra in 2021 and the battle has just begun,” Okonkwo concluded.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that APC primaries is slated to hold June 23, 2021.