Only transparency can lead APC to victory in Anambra guber election ― Okonkwo

Latest News
By Paul Omorogbe

An aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Reverend Godwin Okonkwo, has said that only transparency during the primaries can lead the party to victory.

He also said he would guarantee the party’s victory if he is given the party ticket.

Okonkwo stated this during a stakeholders meeting he held with APC supporters in Awka on Wednesday.

According to Okonkwo, “Once I get the ticket, I will mobilise forces to put APC in Anambra government house”.

He said his consultation with the 326 wards and 21 local government areas of the state had given him overwhelming motivation to deploy all necessary machinery to Anambra State for the APC.

According to him, the record he had created as a man of God, a philanthropist and administrator for decades could not be equalled by any other governorship aspirant in the state, adding that APC campaign for the November 6 election in Anambra State would be taken to another level if allowed to emerge as candidate.

Reverend Okonkwo, who is a former Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), added that he had also made the same promise during his declaration to the party in Awka, last week.

”I will never engage in name-calling and will not spend time sulking, but I will be busy discussing issues with voters in Anambra’s 326 wards, Communities and local government areas that I will personally visit,” he assured.

“I can tell you, APC is ready and willing to end the sufferings of Ndi-Anambra in 2021 and the battle has just begun,” Okonkwo concluded.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that APC primaries is slated to hold June 23, 2021.

 

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

Need A FAST CURE To Erectile Dysfunction And Low Sperm Count? CLICK HERE!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Only transparency can lead APC to victory in Anambra guber election – Okonkwo

Latest News

South East attacks: Army arrest Ikonso’s second-in-command in Abia

Latest News

Eid-el-Fitr: Babaloja-General congratulates Muslims

Latest News

Eid-el-Fitri: Kwara governor urges national unity

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More