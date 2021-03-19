Only survivor in Ilorin fire tragedy dies

Five-year-old Abideen, the only survivor among six members of the same family in the Wednesday night inferno in Ilorin, Kwara State has been reported dead.

The Nigerian Tribune had reported on Thursday that four siblings and their mother were killed in the fire tragedy when the fire from candle spread to rooms in their self-contained apartment when they were sleeping.

Tribune Online gathered in Ilorin on Friday that Abideen died after doctors had carried out surgery on him on Thursday night at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin.

The deceased reportedly died around 1:00 am in the early hours of Friday after he had the surgery around 8:00 pm.

It was also gathered from neighbours of the deceased that the latest development had worsened the mental condition of the father, Mr. Adigun, who had since been returned to the Behavioural Unit of UITH where he had been taken after the incident.

Speaking on the incident, the chairman of Ifesowapo Community, where the tragedy happened, Mr. Awodun Yinka, said that the child had since been buried at Oke-Oyi cemetery, Ilorin.

“The last child, Abideen, has died after his surgery. The community had raised some money for him to have the operation which was concluded around 8:00 pm. He was admitted into the Intensive Care unit later on but we got a call around 1:00 am on Friday that he has died. He has since been buried at the Oke-Oyi cemetery.

“After his father was discharged on Thursday following the initial incident, he was taken to his hometown in Agbamu, Irepodun Local Government Area. But after the information about the death of Abideen was disclosed to him this morning (Friday), he was rushed back to UITH and admitted to the Behavioural Unit at the hospital for experiencing mental imbalance,” he said.

He solicited the support of the government and public-spirited individuals to come to the aid of the bereaved father and others who had lost property in the incident.

The fire incident had occurred around 10 pm on Wednesday whereby late Abideen’s four siblings and their mother, Titilayo Oluwatoyin Adigun, were reportedly burnt to death at their residence situated at Ifesowapo Community, behind F Division Police Station, Tanke, Ilorin.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Only survivor in Ilorin Only survivor in Ilorin

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…Only survivor in Ilorin Only survivor in Ilorin