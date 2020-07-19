Only serious prayer can reshape Nigeria —Animasahun

Pastor Hassan Luke Animasahun is the founder, the Supreme Rock of Ages Evangelical Church in Chanchaga, Minna, Niger State. In this interview by ADELOWO OLADIPO, the Muslim convert speaks about his experience in the vineyard and other national issues.

How was life before you received the call?

I was a welder and was doing menial jobs before I started attending a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church in Minna, Niger State. It was there I converted to a Christian and was baptised in the church because before then, I was a Muslim. It was when I was attending that church that I encountered Christ through Pastor Adewumi Mathew who has since relocated to Ojota, Lagos State, where he is presently as one of the leaders of the church. It was through him I got converted as a Christian then, precisely in 1989. I was not born in Minna, I only came to work with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Minna. I worked with the company for many years before I finally left and later opened my own independent welding workshop. It was after I had opened my own workshop that I received the call. Then, I was combining the welding job with the work of God. At some point the call was more pronounced than the welding job to the extent that people would converge on my workshop for prayers and counselling some would even come back to share testimonies, in fact, some offered me gifts.

How was it easy for you to dump you vocational skill for full-time evangelism?

The pressure was so much when the ministerial work was more pronounced. I had to finally drop welding when the evangelism work eventually overshadowed the welding job. I succumbed the moment I realized that God had actually commissioned me to work for Him and for his people. At a point I felt ashamed that people from all walks of life came looking for me in my workshop. They even sat on rough irons while I fed them with the word of God. Later, I was led to the mountain by God and people still followed me. It was very close to Ibrahim Babangida Specialist Hospital, Minna. God revealed Himself to me in numerous ways to the extent that I was convinced that He was the one that was sending me on evangelical mission.

What has God told you about Nigeria?

God has been showing some visions about the country and its people. I remember I told my congregation around June 2019 that a disease would come and that it would be greater than HIV/AIDS and that it would affect the whole world and that everyone would be affected. Then, I said Germany, Italy, USA, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia would be greatly affected and they would shut down their countries at the peak of the problems while so many people would die on their streets. I also advised that the affected countries in the world community should handle the issue of the coronavirus pandemic with prayers and should not handle the problems with levity. God also revealed to me that President Muhammadu Buhari is good but he is surrounded by some people with bad minds as they did not share in his vision. A situation which makes President Buhari look like a lone ranger; he has a vision to help Nigeria to overcome some of its country’s problems and to take Nigeria out of the woods but his subordinates are pulling him down. Nigerians need to embark on a very serious prayer to reshape everything for us economically, politically and socially as a nation.

Do you foresee President Buhari handing over to his successor peacefully in 2023?

For the year 2023, what I was made to see by God is that I can see a young man that is going to a president. He is not going to be a military man; he will be a civilian and will come from the South-West geopolitical zone of the country and he will rule very well better than his predecessors in office. He will be passionate about the peace, love and unity among citizens so that the country can remain united and move forward. But God has not revealed the name of the person to me. All the people clamouring for the position will get it, says the Lord of hosts.

Nigerians are complaining of hunger, economic dislocation and insecurity of lives and properties, what is the way out?

The government should engage religious leaders in the country to proffer spiritual solutions to the challenges bedeviling the country. Government should make haste to invite Christian and Muslim leaders to pray for the country. By addressing the problems with spiritual solutions, most of the problems, especially the COVID-19 pandemic confronting the country will become a thing of the past. If the government can address the problems as quickly as possible, God will listen to us and have mercy on us in Nigeria. Soon new mineral resources will be discovered in the six geopolitical zones of the country after petroleum products must have lost their value. The new mineral resources that will be discovered will be mixed with water and will be highly sought after around the world and Nigeria will occupy a prominent place on the map of the world as a result of its popularity as an economic power in the world community.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, received in audience the distinguished Senate President Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House, Aso Villa… Read Full Story

AFTER a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan warned that he National Assembly would not tolerate negative behaviour from appointees of the president, as such behaviours are capable of jeopardising the harmonious relationship between the legislature and the… Read Full Story

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 595 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 34,854… Read Full Story

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, lamented that Nigeria lost about $3 billion in six years to illegal smuggling of gold. He made the declaration at the official presentation of locally mined gold bars by the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMDI), at the presidential villa, Abuja… Read Full Story

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari says improved gold mining operations in the country will generate no fewer than 250,000 jobs and over $500 million annually in royalties and taxes to the Federal Government. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), The president disclosed this at the official presentation of… Read Full Story

HACKERS backed by the Russian state are trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday. According to Reuters, a coordinated statement from Britain, the United States and… Read Full Story

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has told the Justice Ayo Salami investigation panel that charges against him “are trumped-up allegations.” The Salami panel was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other… Read Full Story

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has dismissed a move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the final forfeiture of two houses in Ilorin, Kwara State, belonging to a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki… Read Full Story

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government, through the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), is set to implement a number of schemes to keep Micro Small and… Read Full Story

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has said that the state is the epic centre of banditry in Nigeria where all the super hubs of bandits are based because they have converted their forests as their homes… Read Full Story

Former Governor and Chairman Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, has said the judgment of the Court of Appeal in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led State Government does not vitiate or detract from the fact that the sacked… Read Full Story

The South-South Governors Forum on Thursday declared wholehearted support for a forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari… Read Full Story

The leaders of Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) of Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna state has urged Governor el-Rufai to implement both the Justice Rahila Cudjoe and Air Vice Marshal Usman Muazu reconciliation committee reports which according to them could be the best… Read Full Story