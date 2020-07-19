Only serious prayer can reshape Nigeria —Animasahun

Pastor Hassan Luke Animasahun is the founder, the Supreme Rock of Ages Evangelical Church in Chanchaga, Minna, Niger State. In this interview by ADELOWO OLADIPO, the Muslim convert speaks about his experience in the vineyard and other national issues.
How was life before you received the call?
I was a welder and was doing menial jobs before I started attending a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church in Minna, Niger State. It was there I converted to a Christian and was baptised in the church because before then, I was a Muslim. It was when I was attending that church that I encountered Christ through Pastor Adewumi Mathew who has since relocated to Ojota, Lagos State, where he is presently as one of the leaders of the church. It was through him I got converted as a Christian then, precisely in 1989. I was not born in Minna, I only came to work with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Minna. I worked with the company for many years before I finally left and later opened my own independent welding workshop. It was after I had opened my own workshop that I received the call. Then, I was combining the welding job with the work of God. At some point the call was more pronounced than the welding job to the extent that people would converge on my workshop for prayers and counselling some would even come back to share testimonies, in fact, some offered me gifts.
How was it easy for you to dump you vocational skill for full-time evangelism?
The pressure was so much when the ministerial work was more pronounced. I had to finally drop welding when the evangelism work eventually overshadowed the welding job. I succumbed the moment I realized that God had actually commissioned me to work for Him and for his people. At a point I felt ashamed that people from all walks of life came looking for me in my workshop. They even sat on rough irons while I fed them with the word of God. Later, I was led to the mountain by God and people still followed me. It was very close to Ibrahim Babangida Specialist Hospital, Minna. God revealed Himself to me in numerous ways to the extent that I was convinced that He was the one that was sending me on evangelical mission.
What has God told you about Nigeria?
God has been showing some visions about the country and its people. I remember I told my congregation around June 2019 that a disease would come and that it would be greater than HIV/AIDS and that it would affect the whole world and that everyone would be affected. Then, I said Germany, Italy, USA, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia would be greatly affected and they would shut down their countries at the peak of the problems while so many people would die on their streets. I also advised that the affected countries in the world community should handle the issue of the coronavirus pandemic with prayers and should not handle the problems with levity. God also revealed to me that President Muhammadu Buhari is good but he is surrounded by some people with bad minds as they did not share in his vision. A situation which makes President Buhari look like a lone ranger; he has a vision to help Nigeria to overcome some of its country’s problems and to take Nigeria out of the woods but his subordinates are pulling him down. Nigerians need to embark on a very serious prayer to reshape everything for us economically, politically and socially as a nation.
Do you foresee President Buhari handing over to his successor peacefully in 2023?
For the year 2023, what I was made to see by God is that I can see a young man that is going to a president. He is not going to be a military man; he will be a civilian and will come from the South-West geopolitical zone of the country and he will rule very well better than his predecessors in office. He will be passionate about the peace, love and unity among citizens so that the country can remain united and move forward. But God has not revealed the name of the person to me. All the people clamouring for the position will get it, says the Lord of hosts.
Nigerians are complaining of hunger, economic dislocation and insecurity of lives and properties, what is the way out?
The government should engage religious leaders in the country to proffer spiritual solutions to the challenges bedeviling the country. Government should make haste to invite Christian and Muslim leaders to pray for the country. By addressing the problems with spiritual solutions, most of the problems, especially the COVID-19 pandemic confronting the country will become a thing of the past. If the government can address the problems as quickly as possible, God will listen to us and have mercy on us in Nigeria. Soon new mineral resources will be discovered in the six geopolitical zones of the country after petroleum products must have lost their value. The new mineral resources that will be discovered will be mixed with water and will be highly sought after around the world and Nigeria will occupy a prominent place on the map of the world as a result of its popularity as an economic power in the world community.
