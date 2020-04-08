Only right people will get COVID-19 palliatives, Oyo govt assures

By Wale Akinselure
With the continued donation of palliatives in the wake of COVID-19, the Oyo state government has assured of judicious distribution of all items received.
Executive Adviser to the Oyo State governor on Agribusiness, Dr Debo Akande gave this assurance on Wednesday while receiving donations from various associations at state secretariat, Ibadan.
He said the state was in the process of gathering the needed data and formulating the right strategy to ensure that the items get to the real persons as well as vulnerable that actually require the palliative.
Akande who received perishables from the state chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), requested the association to help store the perishable items in its cold room until the state government will be ready for distribution.
The association led by its chairman, Mr Agboola Gbemisoye had donated items like frozen broiler chicken, eggs, beddings, disinfectant, sanitizer estimated at over N6.5million.
Also speaking, general secretary, PAN, Dr Olugbenga Ogunwole advised that the consumption of egg will help people who are already down with COVID-19 to recover from the illness.
Ogunwole posited that egg had all the nutritional components to revive and enable people not to come down with the illness.

He chided those that condemned daily consumption of egg, urging people to regularly consume egg to boost their immunity and be healthy.

Among those who also donated items on Thursday were NATNUDO foods which gave out 1,000 kilograms of chicken, Ibadan social club which gave 300 bottles of sanitizer and Pepsi which handed over a truck each of bottled water and soft drinks.

