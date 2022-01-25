Only restructuring can take Nigeria out of the woods ― Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Tuesday said it has no doubt whatsoever that Nigeria can never get out of the numerous challenges facing her, let alone, develop unless it is restructured, but quickly noted that restructuring was achievable before the 2023 general elections “through the adoption of the Reports of the 2014 National Conference and the 2018 Mallam El-Rufai Committee of the APC on true federalism with desirable modifications where necessary.”

Afenifere gave this counsel in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held at Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, the country home of its Acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and attended by other chieftains and members of the group, drawn from all the states in Yorubaland, including Delta, Kwara and Kogi.

They include former governor of Kwara State, Chief Cornelius Adebayo; former deputy governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofo Bucknor-Akerele; Senator Femi Okunrounmu, Chief Supo Sonibare, Chief Sola Ebiseni, the Secretary-General; Dr Gbola Adetunji, Chief Korede Duyile, Abagun Kole Omololu, Hon. Leke Mabinuori and Chief Kofoworola Doherty.

Others were Dr Ebun Sonaiya, Chief Tunde Onakoya, Senator Femi Lanlehin, Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowose, Chief Segun Olawoyin and Deacon Owolabi Oladejo, Chief Olu Pesu, Revd. Goke Omigbodun, among others.

Afenifere, in expressing this view, said it engaged in extensive deliberations on various issues pertaining to the Nigeria nation especially in the way they affected the Yorubas, noting that while the country had never met the dream of its founding fathers, the situation had never been this bad socially, economically and politically.

According to the pan- Yoruba socio-political group, the situation is particularly worse on the security front, saying that no part of the country was safe at any time of the day anymore.

The group, while reiterating its call for restructuring in its 5- point communiqué, said it felt that one of the things that had been a great clog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress today was the rubbishing of true federalism.

Afenifere posited that true federalism must be allowed to be effectively operational immediately, saying states and local government councils must be allowed to enjoy self-governance as provided for them in the constitution.

“Before and after independence, various efforts have been made to have a country, Nigeria, that everyone would be proud of. A country in which everyone lives a happy life and there is life more abundant for all.

“Afenifere, however, has no doubt whatsoever that the country can never get out of its present logjam, let alone, develop unless there is Restructuring.

“The meeting felt that one of the things that have been a great clog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress today was the rubbishing of true federalism. Meaning that true federalism must be allowed to be effectively operational immediately. In other words, States and Local Government Councils must be allowed to enjoy self-governance as provided for them in the Constitution.

“Afenifere is convinced that Restructuring the Nigerian State before the 2023 general elections is achievable. It is achievable through the adoption of the Reports of the 2014 National Conference and the 2018 Mallam El-Rufai Committee of the APC on True Federalism with desirable modifications where necessary,” the group said in the communiqué.

On security challenges facing the country currently, Afenifere strongly called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the introduction of State Police equipped with requisite means to enhance security in the states and that of the federation ultimately.

The group, while making the call, noted that the performance of Amotekun Security Network in the South-West in conjunction with the Nigeria Police had shown clearly that all the criticisms against State Police were unfounded and self-serving.

“In recent times, we have consistently expressed concern on the situation of insecurity in Nigeria today. We have also always recommended what we consider as the ways out of the unprecedented security challenges facing us.

In this respect, we strongly call on the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the introduction of State Police equipped with requisite means to enhance security in the states and that of the federation ultimately.

“The performance of Amotekun Security Network in the South-West in conjunction with the Nigeria Police has shown clearly that all the criticisms against State Police are unfounded and self-serving,” it said.

Afenifere also at its deliberated on the continued incarceration of the Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho, describing him as a Prisoner of Conscience, and calling on “all men and women of conscience, particularly the international community to which human rights and freedom are abiding faith, to prevail on the Governments of Nigeria and Benin Republic to release Sunday Igboho forthwith.”

“Not only that, but the Federal Government should also pay Sunday Igboho the damages awarded to him by the court upon the savage attack on his person and property.

“The meeting also called on the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu even if on political consideration as happened in the case of Asari Dokubo under the then President Olusegun Obasanjo,” the group demanded.