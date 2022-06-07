Only regionalism can save Nigeria from further descent ― YOV

Foremost Yoruba diaspora organisation, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has insisted that the only solution to the myriads of problems bedevilling Nigeria is to embrace regionalism as the best option or review the country’s existence through renegotiation.

YOV gave this stance in a communiqué issued after its annual conference held on Tuesday via zoom, saying with regionalism it would be possible to accommodate the yearnings of other ethnic nationalities.

The Yoruba diaspora organization said the current situation demanded that Nigerians should have the will to put their destiny in their own hands, insisted that it would not fall for the bumpy traps of detractors in its determination to seek liberation of Yoruba race.

YOV, while condoling with the government of Ondo State and the people of the state on the Sunday’s killings of scores of worshippers of St.Francis Catholic Church, Owo, also blamed the Federal Government for failing to secure the country.

According to it, the attack on the Catholic Church in Owo, where over 50 people were killed, the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy and that of a Catholic Church priest in Abuja are nothing but signs of imminent war in Yoruba land.

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, who is also the global convener of the group, stated also that the multifaceted problems affecting Nigeria can only be solved through regionalism.





Iba Adams, while explaining the rationale behind YOV’s quest for regionalism or renegotiation as solution to the problem of the country, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the emancipation of the Yoruba race, vowing that the Yoruba diaspora group would continue to use all possible means to seek the blessing of the international community

“YOV has done creditably well in putting up this kind of conference annually to raise our hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“So, as the country is going now, it is no doubt that Nigeria is heading to an inglorious descent. As far as I am concerned, it is either regionalism or we renegotiate the totality of Nigeria’s existence,” he said.

In his lecture, Ogbeni Olanrewaju Hassan Arowojede BA (ED)MPHIL, spoke on the multi-faceted failures of Nigeria and sacrosanct need for a secured Yoruba nation.

The guest lecturer, while highlighting the various problems of the country, added that the proponents of the Yoruba nation had a duty to forge ahead in their resolve to achieve the dream of the race.

Also speaking, Ogbeni Olumide Okunmade, in his remarks, urged all members of the coalition to embrace unity and work towards correcting the ills of the past, even as he equally admitted that a lot needed to be done in building a formidable platform for all Yoruba across the world.

YOV conference moderator, Prince Dosumu, in his submission, reiterated the need for all members of YOV to be committed to the ideals of the organisation, lamenting that the situation in Nigeria had been designed to favour a section of a tribe at the expense of other ethnic nationalities that make up the country.

Meanwhile, the Yoruba diaspora organisation, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has also distanced itself from the purported case by some northern groups seeking referendum at an Abuja High Court.

YOV faulted the procedure, saying a legal action in Abuja against a Fulani government was like a bumpy trap aimed at frustrating the various efforts of some self-determination groups that were working toward seeking a referendum.

Citing the failed attempt of the Catalonians to seek referendum in Spain, YOV insisted that the Yoruba diaspora group would not fall for the tricks of the northern groups, pointing out that it was a ploy to distract other groups from embarking on the struggle.

“The case of the Catalonian in Spain is still fresh in our memory. We cannot fall for their tricks as it is evident that the failed Catalonian attempt to seek referendum was due largely to alleged irregularities during the voting process, which, according to international observers didn’t meet the minimum international standards for elections,” the group said.

