Maritime experts, policymakers and industry stakeholders have advocated the establishment of an integrated regional coastal ferry network to boost trade, facilitate cross-border transportation and open up the vast maritime potential of West and Central Africa.

The call was made at the inaugural WESTACA Coastal Ferry Conference and Exhibition, held in Lagos, where participants from Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia, and other parts of the sub-region examined investment opportunities, operational challenges and policy frameworks required to develop sustainable coastal ferry services.

Delivering the keynote address, Captain Ade Olopoenia urged African countries to reconsider their approach to maritime transportation and prioritise regional and short-sea shipping as practical pathways to expanding indigenous participation in the maritime industry.

He lamented that African countries controlled only about 1.3 percent of the world’s merchant fleet, leaving the continent heavily dependent on foreign shipping operators to transport its cargoes.

According to him, this dependence results in significant revenue losses through freight charges, insurance and other shipping-related services that could otherwise contribute to African economies.

Olopoenia argued that rather than concentrating efforts on establishing another large national shipping line, African governments and investors should explore commercially viable coastal ferry operations capable of connecting neighbouring countries and facilitating the movement of passengers and cargo.

He noted that the emergence of containerisation in the late 1980s and early 1990s transformed the shipping industry, placing smaller conventional cargo vessels at a disadvantage because of the efficiency and faster turnaround times offered by container ships.

READ ALSO: COP31 opens as leaders call for faster action on climate change

The captain, however, maintained that the failure of previous shipping initiatives should not discourage African countries from investing in maritime transportation, but should inform a more sustainable business model.

The keynote speaker maintained that the success of coastal ferry services would depend not only on the availability of vessels, but also on the ability of operators to provide affordable, reliable and integrated transportation services.

Earlier, the chief host, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Blue Economy and General Manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, urged participants to ensure that the conference produced actionable recommendations rather than ending with another set of unimplemented resolutions.

Emmanuel said the maritime sector had witnessed several conferences over the years, but the real challenge remained the implementation of recommendations.

“At the end of these two days, if we have a position paper that will be for implementation, that will be most important,” he stated.

He stressed that the development of inland and coastal waterways required stronger collaboration between federal and state governments, noting that 28 states in Nigeria have inland waterways.

He said the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) requires the cooperation of state governments to achieve meaningful development of the country’s inland water transportation system.

Sharing his experience with cross-border water transportation, Emmanuel disclosed that he deliberately travelled by water from Lagos to the Republic of Benin with his family during the Easter period to assess the opportunities and operational challenges associated with the route.

He described the journey as smooth and encouraging, although he identified some bottlenecks that would require attention.

He said the experience demonstrated that passenger and cargo transportation between Nigeria and Benin could become a viable commercial operation if the necessary coordination and harmonisation of procedures were established.

He also recalled the successful transportation of the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, by water to the Republic of Benin, describing it as evidence that cross-border water transportation was achievable.

Emmanuel reaffirmed Lagos State’s commitment to supporting the development of coastal ferry services, adding that the state was prepared to work with other stakeholders to translate the regional transportation vision into reality.