Tunbosun Ogundare | Lagos

The Lagos State government has emphasised that it is only primary six students in both public and private schools that are qualified to sit for the forthcoming entrance examination into its various model colleges and upgraded secondary schools in the state.

It has also made the registration and payment for the examination and for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) otherwise known as junior WAEC for the JSS3 students strictly online.

The director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr Orunsolu Adebayo, gave the explanation in a statement made available by the head of public affairs unit of the board, Mr Fatai Bakare, on Tuesday, saying the online mode of registration and payment for the two examinations is to conform with the state government policy at ensuring seamless and stress-free access to government services in the state.

He explained that those who are registering or paying for the examinations would not need to come physically to the examination board office for the purposes as they can do so anywhere there is access to the internet.

Explaining the process, Orunsolu said each school with applicants would need to log into a dedicated portal, given as https://examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng and create an account to generate a unique identity number (ID) and Personalized Identification Number (PIN).

He said the process is seamless but it requires that schools follow the guidelines and procedures strictly as stated on the portal.

While stating that the registration has since commenced and that late registration would attract penalty after expiration, he noted that schools with candidates with special needs such as visually impaired and albinos, among others should inform the board officially so as to facilitate adequate preparations for them ahead of the examinations.

He, however, emphasised that those who are not eligible should not bother to register for the examination as they will not be allowed to sit for both examinations as applicable.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE