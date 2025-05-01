Only President can speak on national, international matters — CAN clarifies

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has clarified that only its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, is constitutionally authorised to issue national or international press statements on behalf of the Association.

In a press release signed by Archbishop Okoh on Thursday, CAN emphasised the importance of this clarification in preventing the spread of misinformation and maintaining the integrity of the Association’s public voice.

The statement outlined CAN’s four-tier organisational structure, comprising national, zonal, state, and local government levels. While zonal and state chapters are permitted to make communications relevant to their respective jurisdictions, only the President or a designated representative has the mandate to issue statements representing CAN’s official national position.

“Statements attributed to entities such as ‘Northern CAN’ or ‘Southern CAN’ are not recognised within CAN’s constitutional framework,” the statement read.

“Such communications do not reflect the official stance of the Association and should be disregarded,” the statement noted.

CAN advised media organisations and the public to confirm the authenticity of any statements attributed to the Association by verifying with its National Secretariat or ensuring they are signed by the President.

Reaffirming its commitment to Christian unity and peaceful coexistence across Nigeria, CAN called for continued support and vigilance in upholding the integrity of its communications.

The clarification comes amid growing concern over unauthorised statements circulating under the guise of regional CAN bodies, prompting the national leadership to reinforce its stance on proper representation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE