Only people ready for genuine sacrifices ‘ll be engaged ― Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday, restated his commitment and readiness to achieve more successes during his second term than what was recorded in the first term.

Akeredolu who stated this during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Olugbenga Ale, as his Chief of Staff for a second term in office, said only people who are ready for genuine sacrifices and dedication will be engaged to serve in his administration.

He said his administration will not give room for distraction saying people that will constitute a burden to the serious business of governance will not be engaged, saying we are ready to work and change the narratives about the second term.

The governor also disclosed his administration readiness to embrace state police and give priority to the security of lives and property of the state.

Akeredolu maintained that every state must be allowed to secure its space.

“We are looking forward to state police. It will be soon. We have a lot of iron in fire that we must attend to. Only those who are ready for genuine sacrifices will be engaged by us.

“We have already achieved some level of success in this regard in our first term. We shall endeavour to build on this success in the next four years.

“There will be zero tolerance for indolence. Nobody will be permitted to misbehave under our watch. We intend to continue to promote the virtues of diligence and honesty.

“We will reward decency. Any established act of moral turpitude will be visited with the utmost severity in terms of sanction,” he said

Akeredolu announced the reappointment of Ale as his Chief of Staff, last Monday, to serve in the second and final lap of his administration.

The governor described the reappointment of the Chief of Staff as a confirmation of his dedication to duty and loyalty.

While responding, Ale appreciated the governor for reappointing him, with an assurance to give his best saying he was ready for the sacrifice and challenges ahead.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Engr Ade Adetimehin, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Hon Justice Eunice Alade, Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, immediate past members of the state executive council and other dignitaries.

