Only NCDC-certified corps members will be allowed into Wailo camp ― Bauchi NYSC

Prospective Corps members posted to Bauchi State for the mandatory one-year service will only be allowed into the camp after being certified COVID-19 negative by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

The disclosure was made on Tuesday by the PRO of the Bauchi State office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Aliyu Suleiman while speaking with Journalists on Tuesday ahead of the opening of camp for the 1,250 Corps members posted for the 2022 Batch C, Stream II Orientation Course.

Mr. Aliyu Suleiman said that the orientation for the Corps members will hold from Nov. 30 to Dec. 20, at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, in the Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, any Corps member who tested positive to COVID-19 will be referred to the NCDC isolation center outside the orientation camp for treatment.

He added that only 200 prospective Corps members will be registered per day in order to ensure that the place is not overcrowded.

According to him, registration dates have been assigned to all prospective Corps members to avoid overcrowding, saying “A total of 200 persons will be allowed for registration per day.”

The PRO also said that “Participants are advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC. Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC bye-laws”.





Aliyu Suleiman then urged the Corps members to be punctual, diligent, and comply with the camp’s acceptable dress code, warning that defaulters would be sanctioned.

He stressed that “Corps members are advised to strictly adhere to the camp accepted dress code, whether physical training kits with NYSC crested vest, khaki, trousers, jungle boots, customised stockings, face cap, and belt or ceremonial dress”.

He emphasised that “Negligence of the NYSC dressing code will not be tolerated”.