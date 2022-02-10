Only legacy left for Buhari is to conduct credible election in 2023 ― Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has contended that the only legacy left for President Muhammadu Buhari is to conduct a free, fair and credible election in 2023.

He spoke in an interview with journalists shortly after meeting with former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi in Kaduna on Thursday.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari himself despite all the failures that we are seeing in this administration, the only legacy that is left for him is to ensure he conducts free, fair and credible elections.

In the same way, as President Goodluck Jonathan did ensure and handed over to him in 2015,” he added.

The Sokoto state governor also spoke on INEC chairman, “As I said it before, the head of the electoral umpire, INEC, Prof Mahmood has only one option. That option is to leave a lasting legacy. From my knowledge, he is from very good family background.”

“So he needs to actually make sure that he did not soil his family history and his own personal history by ensuring he conduct a free and fair election.”

Tambuwal who is in Kaduna with former governor of Sokoto, Attahiru Bafarawa, Former Minister Muktari Shagari, lawmakers, retired Army officers and PDP chieftains charged members to be united.

“That is becoming our national anthem. Unity! Unity!! Unity!!! all the way. It’s only when we are united that we can have a very strong force,” he declared.

The former Governor of Kaduna, Senator Ahmad Mohammed Makarfi had in his remarks had admonished the PDP stalwarts and other party members to unite and embrace one another.

“If we unite and accommodate each other, we will have cause to smile,” Makarfi said.

