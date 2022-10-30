Only God’s intervention will ensure emergence of credible leaders in 2023 —Cleric

An Ibadan-based cleric, Pastor Isaiah Alade has enjoined Nigerians to earnestly seek God’s intervention for credible leaders to emerge in the 2023 elections.

He noted that divine intervention is more crucial than ever because the nation yearned for leaders that will effectively address its current challenges.

He called on Nigerians to fervently seek God’s intervention in choosing the next set of leaders that will engender good governance at local, state and federal levels.

With Nigerians to go to the polls in months to come, Alade urged Nigerians to be circumspect in their choices, especially bearing in mind that their choices may ensure progression or retrogression of the nation’s fortunes.

The cleric stressed that Nigerians, in choosing their next leaders, must show that they are passionate about the betterment and advancement of the nation.

Noting the need for leadership to face challenges of banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurities, Alade cautioned Nigerians against simply selling their voters for fleeting pecuniary gains.

While committing himself to prayers ahead of the election, he expressed optimism that God will guide Nigerian to vote right.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE