Only God can console me, says Asaniyi, late pilot’s father

MR Asaniyi Rufus, father of the late 29-year-old pilot, Asaniyi Taiwo, who flew the crashed military plane has said only God can console him and members of his family over the demise of his son.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at his Ibadan residence on Monday, the 62-year-old father of the late pilot, who betrayed emotion repeatedly, lamented the death of his son. “I struggled to ensure that my children have the best. I did farming for 32 years to support my teaching job, just to ensure that my children have the best of education.

“Since my retirement in 2019, Taiwo has been the one sustaining my family. All the responsibilities of the family had been on his shoulder, being the first male child. “He was a blessing to us and our extended family. I had thought that the chain of hardship had been broken, but God took him away,” the bereaved father said.

“I want to appeal to government to please help me find jobs for them because God has taken my beloved Taiwo away,” he said, sobbing uncontrollably.

The deceased’s mother, Mrs Rachael Asaniyi, 59, who could barely speak, also appealed for government’s assistance.

“My heartbeat has gone. It is only God who can console the family. “I am a teacher due for retirement in February 2022. Taiwo was my son and my friend. I don’t know what to say or do now, but I have put everything in the hands of God,” she said, crying profusely.

Also speaking, the eldest child of the family, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olaoye, who spoke highly of her late brother, said that the family has taken solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life.