Only final year students will resume next Monday, says Lagos govt

Lagos State government has said tertiary institutions in the state would resume next Monday, with only final year students across disciplines to return to the classrooms first, before students in other levels.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, gave this hint on Thursday while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

Lagos State has no fewer than five tertiary schools including the Lagos State University(LASU), Ojo; Lagos State Polytechnic(LASPOTECH), Ikorodu; Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education(AOCOED), Otto\Ijanikin; Micheal Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Noforija- Epe and the Lagos Health Technology( LACOETH), Yaba.

The special adviser, who said the resumption of students back to school in the state would be in batches without giving details of the resumption of others, noted that the state government had put in place necessary facilities and processes to ensure a safe reopening of classrooms in all the schools.

He said, “Since we are at a point where scientifically we’ve been proven to have flattened the COVID-19 curve, it invariably means that we are not as exposed as we used to be some five, four, three months back.

“So, consequently, we have to find a way to bring our lives back to normal. And in doing that, education is very critical to whatever we are going to do.

“And in the past few weeks, we’ve been putting in place measures and facilities that will enable our children to come back to school beginning from next Monday after six months of closure.”

Wahab said the students had been having their lectures online all along and “they are going to come on campus to have their revision one-on-one and then they can now have their exams and their projects.”

