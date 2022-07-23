Only farming is not accidental in my life, says Obasanjo

By Olayinka Olukoya |Abeokuta
Only farming is not accidental in my life, says Obasanjo
Obasanjo
Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, that only farming did not come by happenstance in his life.
He said this while featuring on a live programme on Eagles 7Sports 103.7FM, he is proud to be a farmer and addressed such.
Asked about his “romance with farming”, the former president said,  “I don’t like the word you used, ‘romance with farming’. I am a farmer. What do you mean by romance? Everything I have done in my life is by accident. The only thing that is not accidental is farming. Every other thing that I’ve been is by accident. And you called that romance? No! What do you mean by romance?
“You know my beginning. I was born and bred in a village. I went to school by accident. My father just said, ‘won’t you do something different?’ So I went into farming.
“When you look at countries that have made it, they developed on agriculture. First, for the purpose of food security; second, for the purpose of processing what they get from their farms, which is the beginning of industrialisation. Third, to give it out as export, which is for the purpose of foreign exchange; and fourth, as a means of generating employment for the youth.”

 

