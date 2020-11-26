Only ‘expired’ politicians defect to APC ― PDP

Against the backdrop of the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s boast to attract more of its members to their fold, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured that nobody within its rank will leave the opposition unless they are betrayals or expired and no longer useful to their people.

In a reaction to the remark made by the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC, Governor Mai Bala Buni, telling Nigerians to expect more shocking defections from the PDP, the main opposition party maintained that no patriotic individual will leave the PDP for the APC given the failure the ruling party has become in office.

A statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, stated: “Indeed, only unpatriotic, expired and lily-livered individuals can seek to join a party like the APC that is synonymous with failure, nepotism, treasury looting, mindless stealing, corruption, falsehood, lies, capacity crisis, confusion, crass incompetence and which finds pleasure in foisting hardship and poverty on Nigerians.

“Which patriotic Nigerians would want to join the APC that has wrecked our economy, reneged on all its campaign promises, looted over N15 trillion oil money, frittered over N2 trillion tax income, crashed the value of our naira, increased taxes, hiked the price of fuel and electricity, squandered our foreign reserves, shutdown over 50 million businesses, imposed a frightening 23 percent unemployment rate, accumulated N31trillon in debt and mortgaged our sovereignty to foreign interests through reckless borrowings?

“Which patriotic Nigerian can join the APC that has willfully failed to secure our citizens from marauders, insurgents and bandits; a party under whose watch, the once happy and prosperous Nigerian citizens can no longer afford basic necessities of life to the extent that they now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options?

“The APC as a party has become irredeemably balkanized, overweighed with the burden of failure and can no longer be a platform for any credible Nigerian who has the intention to serve the people.

“It is pitiable that while the APC leadership is grandstanding with lone defectors, majority of Nigerians are rallying with our party, having discovered that the APC is leading our nation to nowhere.

“After all, not a few APC governors as well as ministers in President Buhari’s cabinet and members of the National Assembly are already fed up and have expressed their readiness to join the rescue train, PDP.”

It further asserted that “the hopeless efforts by APC leadership to beguile Nigerians again with their showboating and false claims that opposition members are trooping into their party, will not save the APC from crashing, as only those who have lost relevance with the people, having betrayed their causes, that would seek accommodation in the sinking pirate ship called APC.”

The statement posited that’s what is however paramount to the PDP at this critical time is the wellbeing and security of Nigerian citizens, particularly “as the APC has shown that it has no capacity for governance and has no iota of regard for the good of Nigerians.”

“Indeed, the last five years and particularly the traumatic events of the last two months have shown that the PDP remains the only credible platform for Nigerians across all sectors to realize their collective aspirations and dreams of a virile, united, secure, prosperous and inclusive Nigeria. Surely, Nigeria is better with the PDP,” it said.

In the statement titled: “Failure In Governance: Nigerians Already ‘Stoning’ APC,” the PDP alleged that the prophecy of Chief Tony Momoh that the APC and its leaders will be stoned for failure has come to pass as Nigerians are already stoning them with the words of their mouths.

The PDP also counselled the leaders of APC to perish their contemplation of changing its name as a desperate decoy to exonerate themselves from the failures of their party and President Muhammadu Buhari administration, “which have led our nation into widespread bloodletting and excruciating hardship as the poverty capital of the world.”

The party said it is already aware of clandestine meetings being held by APC leaders following their realization that the party, as a political party, has failed as a platform for governance and managing of the broad diversity of our nation.

“The APC leaders, who are already troubled by the post-President Buhari’s disastrous tenure in office, are planning to adopt a new name in order to beguile Nigerians once again,” the PDP noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…