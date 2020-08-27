Only credible candidates will pick our tickets for legislative By-Elections, Buni vows

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has said his leadership was determined to prevent individuals with credibility deficit from picking its tickets in the forthcoming legislative by-elections scheduled to be conducted across eight states of the federation next month.

Senator John Akpan Udoedehe gave the pledge, on Thursday, while inaugurating the Party’s Screening and Appeal Committees for the by-elections at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

The Committees have been saddled with the responsibility of screening APC Candidates for the by-elections.

Senator Udoedehe further stated that the Party was moving in a new direction and would ensure that things were done properly.

He charged the members of the Committees to be fair to all the aspirants and ensure that only those with impeccable records in their careers were chosen as APC candidates.

Responding on behalf of the other members, Professor Stephen Ocheni assured that the members of the Screening and Appeal Committees would discharge their assignment with fairness and a sense of responsibility. Ocheni who was a former Minister expressed gratitude to the national leadership of the Party for the confidence reposed in them and for giving them the task to perform on behalf of the Party.

