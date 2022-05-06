Only court will decide on issue of Nnamdi Kanu, Buhari replies South-East leaders

President Mohammadu Buhari has insisted that only the court of jurisdiction will decide on issues concerning the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He stated this in Abakaliki during a two-day working visit to Ebonyi State to commission projects executed by Governor David Umahi and also met with leaders of the South-East over the security challenges facing the region and Nigeria at large.

The President who vowed that terrorism and banditry must be flushed out for peace to reign in the country maintained that anyone found with an AK-47 rifle apart from security agencies must be treated as a criminal.

He, however, condemned the recent killing of couple soldiers in Imo State and described the act as wickedness and barbaric.

“I must register my deep concern as regards the deteriorating state of security affairs in south-east. In the last 48 hours, I was informed of the latest brutal assault of a gang of terrorists who prey on innocent and hardworking citizens,” he said.

Recall that the leaders of the Traditional Rulers Council, the Christian Association of Nigeria and other critical stakeholders of the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, have pleaded with President Mohammadu Buhari to grant the zoning opportunity to produce his successor and release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB so as to tackle insecurity in the zone and Nigeria.





