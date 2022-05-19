Only APC has the potential to do the best for Nigeria, Osinbajo declares

Vice President of Nigeria and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo, has declared that asides from being the ruling party, the APC is the only party that has the potential to do the best for the country.

This is as he has assured Nigerians that the leadership of the party was doing everything to ensure that the party remains united.

The Vice President made the declaration on Thursday in Port Harcourt while speaking with pressmen shortly after a closed-door meeting with APC delegates at the party secretariat in the State capital.





He said: “I think we have a great party as you know. And what we have done here today is that we have discussed a wide number of issues, especially issues that concern our country and the development of our country.

“We are also completely at one on the idea that the party needs to be united. So, everything that needs to be done is being done and will be done to ensure the unity of the party.

“Our party is obviously as you know, not just the ruling party but the party that has the greatest potential to do the best for this country. So, for every little problem that we have, we are resolving. We have the capacity, we have the maturity to resolve all of those conflicts and problems.

“So, what we spent our time doing today was talking more about national issues and about issues of development. We are all at one that we have to do a lot of work and we are willing and ready to do the work.”

Earlier in his speech before the commencement of the closed-door meeting, the Chairman of the APC in Rivers State, Chief Emeka Beke, described the state as an “APC state”.

According to him, “This is an APC state; APC will win election in Rivers State. They are scared; Governor Wike is scared in Rivers State. Since this exco came on board, APC has been functioning in Rivers State.”

