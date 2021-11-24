Only 71 LGAs in Nigeria is open defecation free ―UNICEF

As part of this year’s celebration of World Toilet Day, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that only 71 out of the total 774 local governments area of Nigeria is open defecation free.

The UNICEF field officer in Sokoto, Mr Maulid Wafa, stated this during an event marking this year’s celebration of World Toilet Day in Sokoto.

He said there has been some progress in ending open defecation with 71 out of 774 local areas in the country now open defecation free as of this year.

He said the state with the highest open defecation in the country includes Kwara, Ebonyi and plateau States while those with the lowest rates are Zamfara, Abia, Akwa Ibom accordingly.

Speaking about the improvement and access to water sanitation and water hygiene in the country, he disclosed that progress has been made in that direction with about 75 percent population now having access to basic drinking water.

He also disclosed that access to sanitation and handwashing facilities has also increased from 44 to 46 percent in recent times

He however said more needs to be done to ensure that all Nigerians need to put their full weight behind the campaign against open defecation in the country.

Participants in the programme include local governments chairmen and sole administrators from Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States as well as other stakeholders.

