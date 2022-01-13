Only 13 persons were killed in bandits’ attack on Niger village ― Police

Niger State Command of the Nigeria Police has said only about 13 persons were killed when bandits/terrorists attacked some villagers who were harvesting crops in their farms at Nakundna village near Kaure community in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The incident happened at about 10 am on Monday, January 10, 2022.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, stated this in a press statement issued and made available to the newsmen on Thursday in Minna.

He added that claims in the national dailies indicating that 37 persons were killed in Nakundna and Wurukuchi communities of the state were unfounded, baseless and untrue.

DSP Abiodun, however, noted that tactical teams have been drafted to the scene led by Area Commander, Shiroro, adding that details of the incident were not immediately available due to the rough terrain and lack of communication network in the area.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Monday Bala Kuryas, has condoled with the families of the victims and reassured residents that the Police and other security agencies will not relent in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other criminality in the state.

The police boss equally admonished journalists in the state to avoid rushing to publish stories without adequate verification to avoid causing panic and public outrage.

