Only 10% of Kaduna population is covered by health scheme — KADCHMA DG

Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA) has lamented that only 10% of the Kaduna population is covered by the scheme despite media campaigns and community engagements.

This was disclosed by the Director General of the KADCHMA, Malam Abubakar Hassan during the flag-off campaign for the informal sector held at the headquarters of the state Ministry of Health. Kaduna contributory health scheme targets the informal sector for universal coverage.

Hassan said the scheme has achieved full coverage in the formal sector, particularly among government employees and their families, asserting that reaching those in the informal sector like okada riders, traders, physically challenged persons, etc remains a major challenge.

“Six years down the line, we have achieved 100% coverage in the formal sector. But we still have a huge gap in enrolling the informal sector — this includes the organised private sector, nano and small businesses, and households,”

He stressed further that only about 10% of Kaduna State’s population is currently covered under the scheme, despite extensive media campaigns and community engagement over the years.

To this end, he remarked that in order to boost enrollment, KADCHMA is partnering with the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), with technical and financial support from EngenderHealth, to launch a new community-driven campaign.

The initiative will be piloted in three Local Government Areas — Kudan, Chikun, and Kagarko — representing the three senatorial zones in the state.

In his remarks, Mr. Jumare Abdulazeez, representing the EngenderHealth-led consortium, disclosed that the campaign is backed by a $4 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and is being implemented in Kaduna, Kano, and Lagos States.

“Our goal is to mobilise the informal sector and reduce maternal mortality while improving general health indicators.”

Oluyemi Abodunrin, Senior Programme Manager at CCSI, emphasised the organization’s commitment to the campaign’s success, citing previous achievements in Lagos where similar efforts boosted informal sector enrollment.

Flagging off the campaign Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Umma K Ahmed noted that the enrolment of the Informal Sector has been a problem, saying with the recent development I can vouch that the enrolment drive will be a success story.

“We have 23 LGAS in the state. But we are starting with the three LGAs . Ive have no doubt in the ability of the three LG chairmen. Health insurance through this contributory scheme is key to reversing that trend,” she said.