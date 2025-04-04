Online dating scams: Nigerian firm fights back with AI and KYC verification innovation

As online dating gains momentum in Nigeria, Tramatch International Limited has reaffirmed its dedication to user safety by implementing advanced Know Your Customer (KYC) verification and AI-driven fraud detection. These measures, according to its co-founder, Elijah Bassey, set Tramatch apart as a leading faith-based matchmaking platform committed to fostering serious, long-term relationships built on trust and shared values.

Speaking at a webinar on Wednesday, he highlighted the growing concern of online dating scams and the platform’s proactive approach to combating them. According to Bassey, scammers frequently use stolen images and fake identities to deceive unsuspecting individuals, causing emotional and financial distress to victims.

“In the online dating ecosystem, fraud remains a major bottleneck, and we are determined to eliminate it. Our platform now requires mandatory identity verification where every user must upload a profile picture and pass a liveness test using their device’s camera,” Bassey explained. “We are setting ourselves apart by ensuring that the uploaded images match the real identity of the user.”

The global online dating market is projected to expand from $11.32 billion in 2025 to $21.71 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.50 percent. In Nigeria alone, over 60,000 active users engage with online dating platforms monthly.

Tramatch, which has a rapidly growing user base of approximately 200,000 registered members, is leading the charge in ensuring secure and authentic online matchmaking experiences.

Tramatch is urging Nigerians to remain cautious while dating online and to prioritize platforms that emphasise security and transparency. In addition to its AI-driven fraud detection, the company is collaborating with relevant authorities to identify, flag, and report fraudulent activities occurring within its system.

He continued, “With one of the strictest verification policies in Nigeria’s dating industry, Tramatch has taken a firm stance against fraudulent activities. The platform actively detects and blocks scammers using fake foreign identities, men posing as women to deceive users, and imposters using stolen pictures and false information. By enforcing robust KYC verification, Tramatch ensures that users are genuine and verified, significantly reducing the risks of catfishing, fraud, and identity theft.

“To further enhance security, Tramatch has introduced location-based matchmaking. This feature allows users to connect with verified matches in their proximity, reducing the risk of long-distance deception and fostering authentic relationships rooted in shared faith and values”.

Founded in 2023, Tramatch is an international matchmaking platform dedicated to individuals who prioritise religious and traditional definitions of marriage. It welcomes Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Jews, and LDS members seeking enduring relationships grounded in cultural and religious values.

Tramatch believes that traditional marriage structures, practiced for centuries, continue to provide a stable foundation for families, even in today’s rapidly evolving world. By combining cutting-edge technology with time-honored relationship principles, Tramatch is revolutionising online dating while ensuring the safety and integrity of its users.

