Online Counseling: How Much Do BetterHelp Counselors Get Paid?

If you have a passion for counseling and have done it in the past in a clinical setting or somewhere else, you may want to think about being an online counselor. There are multiple platforms that you can work with, including BetterHelp and Talkspace. Both of these places have their pros and cons, but this article will address specifics related to BetterHelp.

How The Process Works

Once you sign up for BetterHelp to be a counselor, you can expect an application process that will last a few weeks. This is because references need to be checked, backgrounds need to be investigated, and much more. Prospects are also asked to take part in a video interview and work with practice clients, so they can become more skilled using the system and with the requirements that are expected of the counselors at BetterHelp.

If you have ever read a BetterHelp review it may have given you an idea of who can apply to become a counselor with this service. Those that are skilled psychologists, marriage and family therapists, or licensed professional counselors are eligible to apply, as long as they have enough experience. You will need to have around 3 years of experience to meet the requirements. They want to ensure that each counselor is able to handle the needs of their clients.

However, even after you start working for BetterHelp, you won’t be left on your own. You will first be placed on the site for a probationary period, so you can be sure that you are able to follow the guidelines and understand what you should be doing. You can take advantage of feedback from a mentor to help you succeed and become more comfortable working with your clients. This might allow you to continue working for this service for longer than if you were not paired with someone that you can turn to when you need to know something or encounter an issue.

What A Counselor Does

BetterHelp offers its counselors an opportunity to work with as many or as few clients as they want to. There is no minimum that must be met. In fact, there isn’t a set number of hours that you have to work on the platform, although it is recommended that you work at least 10 hours a week, to make sure that all of your clients get a proper amount of attention each week. This is a major difference between BetterHelp vs Talkspace, since other places tell you how much you need to interact with each client per week. BetterHelp doesn’t do that; they just ask that you communicate with your clients each week. In fact, this is how you will make money with this site.

How Much Can I Make?

You can essentially make as much money as you would like to once you get the hang of the service. The key is to keep taking on new clients and communicating with them on a regular basis. These two things are the best way to make more money, and there may be a learning curve when it comes to making a certain amount of money.

Some counselors use BetterHelp as their second job, but others work only for this platform. What you do will depend on what your needs are and the time you have available to devote to your clients. Be sure to keep all of these helpful things in mind about BetterHelp when you are considering who to apply with, BetterHelp vs Talkspace. Both places are able to offer great service for their clients and have many counselors available to work around the clock.