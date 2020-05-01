Online casino – The casino development of the 21st century

Playing games has always been one of the most popular forms of entertainment for human beings all over the world. As we started becoming more and more intelligent, our forms of entertainment became smarter and more sophisticated. As a matter of fact, gambling is proven to have been a popular past-time activity in ancient Rome. Naturally, as time passed by, casino games became one of the most thrilling and exciting forms of entertainment.

In the beginning however, it was a form of entertainment solely for the upper class. It was also very much location dependent. If you wanted to enjoy the luxurious and thrilling experience of stepping on the red carpet, spinning the Roulette wheel and winning money; then you’d better find yourself in Las Vegas, Nevada or one of the similar gambling hotspots in the world.

In 1996 this all began to change. This is when the first ever online casino opened it’s virtual gates. This was the start of an explosion that would spread all around the world and result in the casino crazy world we now live in. Today a world of entertainment is waiting for you by the tip of your fingers. Little more is needed than a computer, smartphone or tablet to be able to enter an engulfing casino experience previously reserved for the rich and famous. Now you too can be a part of this world. The world of online casino!

Online casino around the world

The online casino craze has now spread throughout the entire world. Even countries that were previously highly opposed to online gambling, like the United States, are starting to open up. Some nations like Norway and India, who previously had difficulties playing at these websites due to a multitude of payment methods being banned, can now enjoy them too. The reason for this is that e-Wallets and options like Skrill, PayPal and Trustly have made online transactions easier and safer than ever. In many African nations, such as Nigeria, the issue of payments have been solved in other ways. Using special codes to deposit money using ATMs, PayCom or mobile transactions are quite common.

Thanks to this, players from all over the world can enjoy sports betting and online casino. No matter who you are, where are are from or where you are located; all you need is an internet connection in your phone, laptop or tablet in order to enjoy such favourites as slots, Roulette, Blackjack, Poker and many, many more.

Naturally, the high demand for casino has brought on a bigger supply. This has led to a number of unreliable and sometimes even malpracticing companies on the market. In order to make sure that the casino and sportsbook websites are reliable, you can run a number of checks. These includes looking for the relevant licensing, security protocols and GDPR policies. But by far the easiest way to control the genuinity of a website is by using one of the many websites that rank and compare online casinos. Websites such as German https://casinogurus.de/ or Indian CasinoGurus will compare and rank reliable websites and bonus offers on the relevant market. You can also find websites for ranking sportsbooks, like the Indian website CricketBetting.biz.

So what exactly is an online casino?

An online casino is more or less exactly what it sounds like: Every positive and exciting aspect of a traditional casino packed into a website. No matter where you are in the world, you may access the online casino and enjoy the various games. While playing for real money, the games also give you a chance to win incredible amounts. Of course, winning is never a guarantee, which makes it important never to play with more money than you can afford. Online gambling is all about finding the perfect mix of luck and skill. And if you do manage to find it, the winnings can reach incredible sums.

Sports betting online – Also extremely popular

Some gamblers prefer betting over casino. Betting on the outcome of something, particularly sports, is one of the oldest forms of gambling in the world. With online sportsbooks you can bet on more or less every sports event in the entire world. From the biggest most famous leagues, to small national competitions. Live betting and live streams let you follow the action 24/7 while the odds are changing as the matches progress.

But you don’t have to limit your betting experience to traditional sports. Motorsports, Esports, politics, competitions and events are some other popular things to bet on.

What games can you find in casinos online?

More or less every imaginable casino game throughout time will be available on the internet. No matter which game is your favourite, you are sure to find it here. Some people opt for card games like Baccarat, Blackjack, Poker or Dragon Tiger. Others prefer table games such as Craps, Lightning Dice and Roulette. But the most popular games are without a doubt slot machines. These online versions of the classical one-armed bandit make up a huge majority of the online casino. Some platforms literally offer thousands of video slots. Slot machines take no previous knowledge or experience. Simply press spin in order to spin the reels. If you are lucky, the reels will stop on a winning combination, a pay-line, you win money. It’s as simple as that.

Slot machines come in all shapes and sizes. Their themes vary between everything from popular TV-shows and fairy tales to music artists and African safaris. Speaking of African safaris; progressiva jackpot slots like Mega Moolah are slot machines with massive jackpot winnings. These slot machines pay out mega jackpots of over ten million dollars on a regular basis!

Live casino – A real life casino experience

Live casinos are what make the casino experience the most exciting and life-like. When you enter the live casino, you will get the feeling of being at an actual Las Vegas casino. Here, real dealers wearing tuxedos and suits will shuffle the decks, deal the cards and drop the balls right in front of your eyes. Everything is made possible by state-of-the-art casino studios. These studios are spread around the world and work as a regular casino. The only difference is that the games are streamed live using HD cameras. The live casino is where you will find card games like Blackjack and Poker, but also dice games, Roulette and much more. This is also where you will find popular new versions of the games, such as Double Ball Roulette.

Mobile casinos – Smartphones and tablets

Back in the early 2000’s online casinos were only available for you computers. As time progressed, so did technology. The small, light and highly mobile laptops replaced the regular computers at first. Now we instead use mobile smartphones and surf tablets for surfing the web. Of course online casinos have kept an even pace and are available on all your devices. This means that you can take your mobile gambling experience with you wherever you are. Waiting for the bus? Hanging out on your couch? On vacation? Your immersive and exciting gambling experience will be right there in your pocket, whenever you want it.

A few years ago the only way to enjoy mobile casinos was to download the casino app. Today, thanks to HTML5 replacing Flash games, you can reach all of the casino websites directly in your mobile browsers. But some casinos still offer a mobile application for those who wish to use one.

Bonuses give you bang for your buck

To attract new customers, the gambling websites usually hand out bonuses. These are extremely lucrative special offers for players, sometimes completely free of charge. A casino bonus can mean everything from a couple of free spins at the slot machines to hundreds of dollars in bonus money. Sometimes you get the bonus from simply registering an account, and sometimes the casino matches your deposit with 100, or even 200% when you put money on your account. If you bet on online sportsbooks, the bonuses might instead include free bets and risk-free bets.

